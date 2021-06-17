Penn State Ice Hockey vs. Arizona State

Andrew Magera, a volunteer assistant coach for three seasons at Penn State, is now starting his next chapter.

Magera was hired as an assistant coach and director of scouting for the Fargo Force, a tier-one junior ice hockey toeam in Fargo, North Dakota.

He will be returning close to his hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he played hockey locally for many years before moving to Utah.

During his time at Penn State, the Nittany Lions averaged 3.7 goals per game, a penalty kill percentage of 81% and a power play percentage of 25.7%.

