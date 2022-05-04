After finishing the 2021-22 campaign 17-20-1, Penn State is retooling its roster with a brand new recruiting class.

The Nittany Lions announced their 2022-2023 recruiting class on Wednesday afternoon, which consists of seven new players including five freshmen and two transfers.

Coach Guy Gadowsky is bringing three forwards to Happy Valley, with transfers Ashton Calder and Ture Linden looking to make an impact in their fifth year of college hockey.

After losing defenders Adam Pilewicz and Clayton Phillips, the blue and white are boosting its defensive core with the additions of incoming freshmen Jarod Crespo, Carter Schade and Dylan Gratton, who is the brother of sophomore forward Tyler Gratton.

The departure of goaltender Oskar Autio, who is using his final year of eligibility at Vermont, left the Nittany Lions with a hole at goalie but incoming freshman Noah Grannan is poised to take over the backup goalie spot behind current-sophomore Liam Souliere.

