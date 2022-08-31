Although Penn State has yet to play a game in its 2022-23 schedule, there is one game in particular that fans should mark on their calendar.

The Nittany Lions will host Ohio State on Dec. 3 for its annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Pegula Ice Arena.

🧸 GET THOSE TEDDY BEARS READY 🧸📆 Saturday, December 3 vs. Ohio State#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/us3OG7eKLm — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) August 31, 2022

In support of THON, the blue and white's event aims to collect as many plush animals as possible.

Every "bear" thrown on the ice during the intermission is collected and donated to cancer patients and the underprivileged.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE