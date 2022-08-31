Men's Ice Hockey vs. Michigan State Teddy Bear Toss

Penn State Cheerleaders cheer as fans throw teddy bears into the ice rink during the annual Teddy Bear Toss at the conclusion of the first period of the Penn State Men's Ice Hockey Game vs. Michigan State on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State was defeated 4-3 against Michigan State. 

 Regan Gross

Although Penn State has yet to play a game in its 2022-23 schedule, there is one game in particular that fans should mark on their calendar.

The Nittany Lions will host Ohio State on Dec. 3 for its annual Teddy Bear Toss game at Pegula Ice Arena.

In support of THON, the blue and white's event aims to collect as many plush animals as possible.

Every "bear" thrown on the ice during the intermission is collected and donated to cancer patients and the underprivileged.

