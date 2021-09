Penn State has named Paul DeNaples as a captain for the 2021-22 season.

DeNaples is the ninth captain in program history along with alternate captains Clayton Phillips, Adam Pilewicz, and Connor McMenamin.

The Nittany Lions will begin their season on Oct. 3 when they play their first home game against Long Island University.

Coming off of a 10-12 overall season, the blue and white will look to DeNaples in hopes of a winning outcome this year.

