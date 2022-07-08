Men's hockey vs. Sacred Heart, Biro (10)

Brandon Biro (10) scores a goal against Sacred Heart goalie Josh Benson (30) during the men’s hockey game against Sacred Heart at the Pegula Ice Arena on Oct. 12, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

A high-scoring Penn State forward will stay with the Buffalo Sabres for the next two years.

The Sabres announced Brandon Biro signed a new contract with an annual salary of $762,500.

The former 2018-19 All-Big Ten honorable mention went undrafted in the 2020 NHL draft before he was picked up by the squad. 

In two seasons with the Rochester Americans, the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, Biro has racked up 46 points in 63 games.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags