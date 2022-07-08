A high-scoring Penn State forward will stay with the Buffalo Sabres for the next two years.

The Sabres announced Brandon Biro signed a new contract with an annual salary of $762,500.

We have signed forward Brandon Biro to a two-year contract with an AAV of $762,500.Details: https://t.co/9PHMRF7D2J pic.twitter.com/3zYXpLxJVo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 8, 2022

The former 2018-19 All-Big Ten honorable mention went undrafted in the 2020 NHL draft before he was picked up by the squad.

In two seasons with the Rochester Americans, the Sabres’ AHL affiliate, Biro has racked up 46 points in 63 games.

