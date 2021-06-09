Penn State bulked up its coaching staff by adding another assistant under Guy Gadowsky.

The Nittany Lions announced the hiring of Juliano Pagliero on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Penn State, Pagliero spent three years at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

Pagliero will look to help the goaltending and recruiting departments in the same way he did at his previous destinations.

"Juliano is a great fit for our program," Gadowsky said in a statement. "He has a tremendous reputation around the hockey world and has worked with some excellent programs under excellent coaches. We are thrilled to welcome Pags to Hockey Valley."

