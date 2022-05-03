Penn State men’s hockey vs. Minnesota, team celebration

The Penn State men’s hockey team celebrates a first period goal during their game against Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Pegula Arena in University Park, Pa. Penn State lost the game 6-4.

 Ryan Bowman

Penn State officially acquired a highly-coveted recruit Tuesday afternoon.

Alex Servagno, a 19-year-old forward for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL, was signed by the Nittany Lions, the team announced on Twitter. 

In 156 regular-games games played with the Gamblers, Servagno recorded 35 goals and 50 assists for a total of 85 points.

The Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, native played for Pittsburgh Penguins Elite from 2016-19.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags