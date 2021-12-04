Penn State men's hockey able to hold on to late lead en route to 2nd Big Ten win of season

Penn State showed previously unseen resilience, rallying with a late goal in the final frame of a Big Ten matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.

After blowing a 2-0 lead, the Nittany Lions were able to capitalize on a power-play opportunity to regain a one-score lead in the third period, something the team hasn’t been able to do often this season.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period after a power-play goal by sophomore forward Christian Sarlo, marking the 12th time in 16 games that the blue and white has scored the opening goal.

Penn State added on to its lead over the visiting Spartans of Michigan State late in the second period, thanks to a goal by freshman forward Ryan Kirwan, which gave Penn State the 2-0 lead.

Scoring early is nothing new for the Nittany Lions, but they have struggled to maintain leads down the stretch in previous games.

As the game went on, Michigan State began to get more and more quality shots at the net. Senior goaltender Oskar Autio played well, but ultimately surrendered two goals to the visitors.

When the Spartans scored late in the second frame and then again early in the third to tie the game, it felt like a familiar scene for the Nittany Lions, a team which was outscored 3-1 in the third period of its most recent conference game against Minnesota.

The main reason why the Nittany Lions had fallen to a 1-5 record in conference play can be attributed to late-game collapses.

Entering Friday night's game, the Nittany Lions had been outscored 14-5 in the third period in Big Ten play.

The blue and white needed to break that habit in order to come out with a victory against Michigan State, and it did just that.

Junior forward Connor MacEachern came up clutch with a decisive tie-breaking goal to regain the lead for Penn State, by the score of 3-2.

Despite some late scares, Guy Gadowsky’s squad was able to hold on and eventually come out on top, by a final score of 4-2, after the lead was padded by a last second buzzer beater from another junior forward, Tyler Gratton.

When asked about the recent third-period struggles Gadowsky cited his team’s youth as to why.

“We played a little bit fragile as an inexperienced team,” Gadowsky said. “It’s been noticeable in the third.”

However, despite the inexperience, Gadowsky sees his team trending in the right direction.

“[We] could have folded a little bit here, and we didn’t, so we’re getting there,” Gadowsky said. “It’s nice to finally have an experience where you can draw from, and say, ‘that’s how you do it.’”

The late-game struggles were largely a product of shoddy defensive performances.

On Friday, though, the blue and white shored up its defense in the latter stages of the game to hold on to the lead.

“It gives every aspect of the game a little more confidence and that’s what happened,” Gadowsky said. “I think there’s a little bit of some pride coming through for sticking with it and being rewarded.”

Autio was a big reason as to why the defense was able to hold strong in the waning minutes of Friday’s affair.

The Espoo, FInland, native stopped 30 shots on the night and 11 in the final frame en route to the victory.

The Nittany Lions were able to avoid another late meltdown, and in some ways get the monkey off their back. The team will have to continue to play hard late in games if it wants to come out with wins against tough conference opponents down the stretch.

Penn State will look to complete its first sweep in Big Ten play this season when it takes on the Spartans on Saturday night at Pegula Ice Arena.

“That’s what we want,” Autio said, “to stay consistent for a full 60 every game, so hopefully we can do it as much as possible.”

