Penn State set its times for the rest of the hockey events at the Pegula Ice Arena.

The men's and women's hockey teams released the scheduled times for the rest of the contests for the 2021-2022 season, except for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Guy Gadowsky's crew has multiple primetime games scheduled with two of those against last season's Big Ten Champions Minnesota.

Coach Jeff Kampersal's crew also has multiple key matchups, with one of them being against Frozen Four semifinalist Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 27.

The two teams also noted that tickets can now be purchased for those games at GoPSUSports.

