A couple Penn State squads put out its puck drop times for next weekend's slate of games.
The men's hockey team is set to take on Canisius College on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
🚨 GAME TIME ALERT 🚨— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) September 28, 2021
Our series on October 8-9 against @GriffsHockey will feature a 7 p.m. puck drop on Friday night followed by a 1 p.m. puck drop on Saturday afternoon!!#WeAre #HockeyValley
🎟️ https://t.co/aSnyiGNc7b pic.twitter.com/EkhMn5iMv5
The women's hockey team is taking on Holy Cross on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.
Game times are official for our Holy Cross series Oct. 8-9! #WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/jYopIkiE0r— Penn State Women’s Hockey (@PennStateWHKY) September 28, 2021
The men's team has yet to kick off its 2021-22 campaign, starting the season against Long Island University on Oct. 3.
On the other hand, the women's team has already started its season and just finished up a two-game series against St. Lawrence University, coming out winless.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
After Penn State's opening series against St. Lawrence, three players were awarded CHA Playe…