A couple Penn State squads put out its puck drop times for next weekend's slate of games.

The men's hockey team is set to take on Canisius College on Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. and on Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

The women's hockey team is taking on Holy Cross on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. and Oct. 9 at 5 p.m.

The men's team has yet to kick off its 2021-22 campaign, starting the season against Long Island University on Oct. 3.

On the other hand, the women's team has already started its season and just finished up a two-game series against St. Lawrence University, coming out winless.

