It’s official, Penn State’s captain is coming back for Year 5.

Senior defenseman Paul DeNaples announced in his Senior Night speech he would be returning to Penn State for the 2022-23 season, after being admitted into the school’s masters program.

From the perspective of his teammates and coaches — this is a huge deal.

DeNaples, just the ninth captain in program history, is a rarefied leader in Guy Gadowsky’s eyes.

Gadowsky said DeNaples’ leadership shines through no matter what, regardless of the team’s current state.

“There's some that are really, really good at leading when things are great. Paul's a guy that very quickly takes ownership when things aren't,” Gadowsky said. “That’s a tough thing to do and, boy, he does it naturally.”

Things haven’t been great for the Nittany Lions lately, as they have lost five consecutive contests.

It’s when things aren’t going great that teams most heavily rely on leaders to pave the way.

As Gadowsky noted, the senior’s leadership style is nothing new or unnatural, a reality one of his teammates confirmed.

Junior forward Tyler Gratton knew DeNaples before Penn State, having played alongside him at the U16 level for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights.

The junior said his captain is a prime role model for the whole team, doing what is best every step of the way.

“He leads by doing the right things, all the time,” Gratton said. “He’s got a strong voice, too, so when he speaks — guys listen.”

Gratton said DeNaples has been a mentor to him from the moment he stepped onto campus, having been there to teach him along the way.

DeNaples’ off-ice abilities aren’t the only thing that make him a stand out, though, his skills on the ice are a big part of the success Penn State has found during its up-and-down 2021-22 campaign.

The Moscow, Pennsylvania, native has been one of the team’s best and most consistent players this season.

With just two games left in his fourth regular season, DeNaples hasn’t missed a game this year and is second on the team with 47 blocked shots so far.

Penn State’s captain also leads the team in plus-minus, a category he has been superb in throughout his career. He came in tied for fifth in all-time in Penn State history, and he has surely moved up that list with +12 this season.

Gadowsky described the importance of returning the defenseman’s on-ice production for next season.

“What it means is you get a guy who’s a plus-minus monster,” Gadowsky said. “[He’s] a great player in an educated way.”

Offensively for DeNaples, this year has been far from his most successful, as the Nittany Lion has only registered one goal all season and six points in total.

However, this is a reality his coach is fully content with because of what he brings to the ice that doesn’t show up in the score column.

“He doesn't show up on the box scores as much, but the educated hockey fan looks at him and is like, ‘man, that guy's a player,’” Gadowsky said.

While it’s evident DeNaples plays a big role in the team’s success in the rink, the first thing that comes to the mind of his coaches and teammates when asked what his impact is his leadership.

Another player who sung his captain’s praises was freshman forward Carson Dyck.

The Lethbridge, Alberta, native described DeNaples returning as “awesome” and added the senior’s impact on the development of the program and its young players will be vital.

“He's one of the best guys in the room, and everyone loves Paul,” Dyck said. “For him to come back, I think will be huge for us next year.

“We’re building the culture still, so for him to come back and continue to help everyone grow… it’ll be huge.”

Dyck said DeNaples will also play a big part in helping to introduce and ingrain the new freshmen in the culture next year.

If Dyck’s experience with the senior leader is any indication, the incoming first-years are in good hands.

“I think he’s been a huge help to all the freshmen for sure,” Dyck said. “He’s helped us all grow as people, not only on the ice, but off the ice.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Buffalo Sabres call up former Penn State men's hockey forward Brandon Biro to NHL A former Penn Stater was called up to an active NHL roster for the first time Tuesday.