Penn State men’s hockey uses dropped series against Michigan to grow ahead of No. 7 Minnesota

Four straight losses, dropped from USCHO.com’s rankings, visible struggle on both sides of the puck — things are not looking great for Penn State.

Unfortunately for the blue and white, its opponents don’t get much easier going forward.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad will play against a team currently ranked in the top 20 for the third weekend in a row when it travels to Minnesota to take on the No. 7 ranked Golden Gophers.

This comes after it played a Michigan team with four of the top-five draft picks from July’s NHL draft— a group that carried the load for the maize and blue in game two against Penn State.

No. 1 overall pick sophomore defenseman Owen Power and No. 4 overall pick Luke Hughes were the only two players in the group to not score four points, but both still gathered an impressive three on the night.

Power, a preseason first team All-Big Ten selection, was selected for the honor along with teammate sophomore forward Thomas Bordeleau, with the team being rounded out by four Minnesota players.

Gadowsky was willing to admit that both Michigan and Minnesota have a stacked hand but added that he hopes his team will be improved after facing both teams.

“These are two of the most talented teams in the nation. That's the honest truth,” Gadowsky said. “Hopefully after these weekends, we will have a lot more experience.”

Penn State’s 10-year head coach said while playing the Wolverines and Golden Gophers provides “certain experience points,” he said he believes every opponent should provide experience of its own.

“That's not to say you can't learn from any of the nonconference games we had either,” Gadowsky said. “You have to have the mindset where you take as much information as you can to improve.”

The blue and white will need to learn from its mistakes quickly, as its road trip to Minneapolis is rapidly approaching.

One area where Penn State is struggling is offensively, specifically when it comes to putting pucks in the back of the net.

In their past four games, the Nittany Lions have only put up six total goals, a number matched by the Wolverines in their most recent win over Penn State.

“You can't do everything all at once,” Gadowsky said. “We have not yet put in the effective time necessary to score at a rate that we're accustomed to.”

Senior forward Ben Copeland seconded his coach’s words when it came to the team’s need to score more.

“Well, we got to capitalize on chances,” Copeland said. “First off, we need to score more goals and get bodies to the net, get pucks to the net better.”

Copeland’s sentiments will be especially important when the blue and white takes on Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine.

While LaFontaine has been far from his best this season, at least statistically, the senior is still regarded as one of the premier goalies in all of college hockey.

LaFontaine is coming off a season where the AHCA picked him as a first-team All-American in the west region.

Penn State senior goaltender Oskar Autio gave credit to LaFontaine for the level of player he’s shown to be.

“He's obviously a really, really good goalie and probably one of the best out there,” Autio said. “I think it's pretty cool to go up against guys like that every weekend.”

Minnesota’s starting goaltender is just one of the Golden Gophers’ standout players, but he might be their most important when facing a struggling Nittany Lion offense.

The blue and white has a lot to improve en route to what it hopes will be a better set of showings against No. 7 Minnesota on Friday and Saturday.

“We learned some good, and we learned some bad,” Gadowsky said. “So for both those reasons, I think we'll be better off.”

