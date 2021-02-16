By the time Penn State returns to the ice for a competitive series, nearly a month will have gone by since it last played a Big Ten opponent.

The Nittany Lions hosted Notre Dame in late January but saw each of their series against Michigan, Ohio State and Arizona State either postponed or canceled.

While the blue and white’s matchup with the Wolverines was postponed due to a 14-day pause within Michigan’s athletic program due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the ensuing two series were not played on their scheduled dates due to positive coronavirus test results among Penn State’s Tier 1 personnel.

Based on the NCAA’s guidelines, this high level of exposure indicates that student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials could have been at a substantial risk of contracting the coronavirus.

Since October, Guy Gadowsky has stressed the importance of the team’s athletic trainer, Justin Rogers, and rightfully so. Before February, the blue and white had not had a single game canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

But once Michigan postponed its series with Penn State as part of the department-wide shutdown, many Nittany Lions were unexpectedly granted a week off. With an unexpected amount of free time, the blue and white was suddenly presented with a two-week break in the middle of the season.

Instead of utilizing a second long break, considering Penn State did not play a single hockey game between Dec. 13 and Jan. 3, the Nittany Lions have set themselves up for a rigorous stretch of conference matchups when the Ohio State and Michigan series are ultimately played.

By no means is the hockey program deserving of scorn in the public eye based on the knowledge available to the general public at this time.

All that is known to journalists and fans alike is that Penn State men’s hockey is on a pause after having a week off from competition due to a similar one from Michigan.

While Penn State lasted from October until February without a single cancellation or postponement, it is hardly the only program located in Happy Valley that has fallen victim to the schedule-crippling powers of the coronavirus.

Due to a number of postponements as a result of positive coronavirus test results among its Tier 1 personnel, men’s basketball had a stretch of four games in seven days in January.

Women’s volleyball got a late start to its season due to the coronavirus and had its first four matches of the season postponed.

Men’s hockey is hardly alone as a program on campus that could not control the spread of a highly contagious disease that has killed nearly 500,000 people in the United States.

Instead, it is just another casualty of the reality of playing sports.

At a school like Penn State, where athletics is at the university’s very foundation everywhere an individual looks, it’s understandable why sports have been played this spring after the trial of football in the fall.

Athletes across all sports teams surely craved a return to a competitive atmosphere after the long months between matches and games. While men’s hockey’s start time was relatively unaffected due to the coronavirus, it did lose a chance in the 2019-20 season to compete for an NCAA Championship.

Instead, the Big Ten regular season title-winning Nittany Lions watched their season come to a halt just before the conference tournament.

Now, the blue and white must wait once more to get back to skating on the ice.

Universities across the country have struggled to find the right answer for how to combat the coronavirus and allow students to return to campus while allowing athletic teams to compete.

Unfortunately for men’s hockey, it is just another program to add to the laundry list of sports teams nationwide that could not complete its season without a blip.

Now, and at least through the rest of February, Penn State players will have to continue with what they have been asked to do in the sacrifice for potentially being allowed to play the game they love: wait.

