After anouncing the date of the Teddy Bear Toss game on Thursday, Penn State released its next stadium theme for the coming months.

On Jan. 22, 2022, the Nittany Lions will host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Wear White game at Pegula Ice Arena.

In a match against the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, Hockey Valley will have a chance to fill the stands with its own White Out festivities.

