Men's Hockey vs Notre Dame, student section

Fans in the student section cheer during the men’s hockey game against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Penn State lost to Notre Dame 4-2.

 Lindsey Toomer

After anouncing the date of the Teddy Bear Toss game on Thursday, Penn State released its next stadium theme for the coming months.

On Jan. 22, 2022, the Nittany Lions will host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Wear White game at Pegula Ice Arena.

In a match against the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, Hockey Valley will have a chance to fill the stands with its own White Out festivities.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Nate Lather is a men's hockey reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a sophomore majoring in journalism.