After anouncing the date of the Teddy Bear Toss game on Thursday, Penn State released its next stadium theme for the coming months.
On Jan. 22, 2022, the Nittany Lions will host the Wisconsin Badgers in the Wear White game at Pegula Ice Arena.
🚨 SAVE THE DATE 🚨📆: Saturday, January 22, 2022⌚️: 6:00 p.m.⚪️⚪️⚪️ WEAR WHITE ⚪️⚪️⚪️#WeAre #HockeyValley🎟️🎟️ https://t.co/fdkWKhpHrG pic.twitter.com/0MAVyRajsE— Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) October 28, 2021
In a match against the reigning Big Ten regular season champions, Hockey Valley will have a chance to fill the stands with its own White Out festivities.
MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE
Though the season may still be young, it's never too early to be prepared for the numerous a…