Penn State finished off its regular-season schedule with a series split against Wisconsin.

After dominating Game 1 against the Badgers, Guy Gadowsky and his men failed to seal the deal in Game 2, where the final score registered was a slim 2-1.

Despite the shortcomings of Game 2, Game 1 was a star-studded performance, as Penn State mowed down Wisconsin in a 6-1 win. Senior Ture Linden shined bright, tallying twice.

Teammate Danny Dzhaniyev also had an outstanding night, grabbing a goal and an assist. The team’s commanding lead in shots (40-25) fed into its success and allowed 12 of Gadowsky’s men to land on the game sheet that night.

Looking ahead to the first weekend of Big Ten Tournament play, Ohio State will host the Nittany Lions in a best-of-three series in Columbus, Ohio.

After beating the No. 1-ranked team twice in back-to-back weeks during the regular season, Gadowsky has confidence in his men and their ability to rise to any occasion.

“We know we can beat anybody in the Big Ten, which is the best conference,” Gadowsky said.

The last time Penn State and Ohio State met, the series resulted in a split. Returning to Ohio for the first round of the tournament brings excitement, and both Gadowsky and his players are starting to feel the heat.

Senior captain Paul DeNaples expects big plays from everyone on the roster, and after the team’s split with the Badgers, he said he’s excited to hit the sheet.

“I think going this weekend, we're gonna have a contribution from everybody,” DeNaples said. “But that being said, it's not gonna be an easy game. Things aren't going to be handed.”

During Ohio State’s last week of regular-season play, coach Steven Rohlik and his roster were swept by Minnesota in Minneapolis.

The Buckeyes were shut-out by the Golden Gophers in Game 1, falling 4-0. Game 2 brought two goals for Ohio State, but sophomore defenseman Cole McWard and teammate Mason Lohrei’s efforts were not enough to get past Minnesota, as the final score favored the Golden Gophers 5-2.

Overall, Ohio State went 18-12-3 for its 2022-23 season. Averaging 35.88 shots per game, the team also averaged 3.24 goals per game.

Freshman Stephen Halliday led the team in points (34) and is tied for fourth on the team for goals scored. Teammate Davis Burnside led the roster in goals scored (13) and sits tied for fifth with teammate Travis Treloar for points (19).

Young talent is the foundation of Ohio State’s roster, and the Buckeyes have a solid lineup of suited men to hold down the net.

Sophomore Buckeye goalie Jakub Dobeš clocked just under 2,000 minutes this season, while Ryan Snowden pitched in just under 31. Third-suited goalie Reilly Herbst also got to hit the ice this season, clocking in just under six minutes of time between the irons.

Dobeš ended his regular season with a .917 save percentage, just under his personal season best from 2021-22. The goalkeeper is tied for fourth nationally in most games started.

Despite the strong numbers from the back, the overall statistics for Ohio State are less than ideal. In conference play, the Buckeyes went 11-10-2, proving to be a hot-and-cold team. This season, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes split both times the two met.

While the unpredictability of the team will keep Penn State guessing, both teams are ready to fight to move to the next round of playoffs.

“They're a really good team. They play pretty heavy, and they took a lot of pucks behind us,” Penn State defenseman Dylan Gratton said.

While the Buckeyes have played on the more physical side in the last two series, Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere gave them a run for their money. The junior ended his 2022-23 season with a .910 save percentage and earlier in the year was named to the Mike Richter Award watch list.

The depth of Gadowsky’s roster this year has been a defining factor of its success.

“We certainly have to get production from our depth,” Gadowsky said. “I think they're playing a high tempo game, like I think they're generating momentum.”

Sophomore Ryan Kirwan has steadily returned to the ice after coming back from an injury and has contributed to the team’s success all season. Putting up 14 points this season, the sophomore has gelled with the lines Gadowky has crafted for the team’s success.

Seniors Linden and Kevin Wall tie for most points (27) and have consistently stepped up to the plate. Making plays on and off of the puck, the seniors aren’t done yet, and like everyone else, they have one goal in mind: win.

“We all want to win, we want to move on,” DeNaples said.

