After a month-long layoff, Penn State’s trip to South Bend, Indiana could not have been any less fruitful.

In the final game of the regular season, the Nittany Lions were defeated by Notre Dame 7-1 in a chippy game for both sides.

A strong first period for the blue and white wound up being a moot point after Notre Dame put up seven unanswered goals to end the game, including four in the final frame that crippled any chance Penn State had of walking away victorious.

Here are three takeaways following the Nittany Lions’ second loss in as many games against the Fighting Irish

Potential playoff preview

Penn State's last four games have all come against Notre Dame and it should get used to seeing the Fighting Irish’s familiar faces.

The two teams will square off in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament March 14 as the four and five seeds of the conference. The winner will advance to play Wisconsin, the Big Ten’s regular season champion, in round two.

Penn State has dropped three straight to Notre Dame dating back prior to the pause.

The two games before Penn State’s layoff both went to overtime, with the Nittany Lions securing the first game off an Alex Limoges goal in the 3-on-3 overtime frame and Notre Dame winning in overtime the next night.

Hot start but late struggle

Similar to Friday night, Penn State looked excellent out of the gate.

On Saturday, the Nittany Lions outshot Notre Dame 14-12 in the first period and led 1-0 after 20 minutes.

However, the fatigue and rust of not playing in over a month reared its ugly head as the Nittany Lions got outskated throughout the remainder of the game en route to a 7-0 run in the final two periods.

While the Nittany Lions did not play for over a month, they could also not practice for a good chunk of that time. The time off undoubtedly affected Penn State’s endurance as down the stretch in both games, the team seemed to slow down.

Top line still performing well

Despite the team’s overall offensive struggles, the line of Limoges, Tim Doherty and Christian Sarlo hasn’t skipped a beat.

Sarlo found the back of the net Saturday night for the lone Nittany Lion goal off a feed from the team’s captain in the first period.

Doherty also added an assist Friday night on Mason Snell’s second goal.

Prior to the break, this trio had been producing offense at a prolific level and was consistently a source of scoring for Guy Gadowsky.

How much of an impact the pause had on other aspects of the game is almost unquantifiable, but the offense of the top Nittany Lions’ line still appears to be in tip-top shape.

