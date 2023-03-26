ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Rivalries are the lifeblood of the sports world, and both Penn State and Michigan proved this tenfold on Sunday night.

Facing off for the fifth time this season, with a trip to the Frozen Four hanging in the balance, the Wolverines rallied to force overtime, before sending the Nittany Lions home less than a minute into the extra period in a 2-1 win.

The opening four minutes after puck drop saw Michigan skate with rapid pace, trying to strike quickly against Penn State goalie Liam Souliere. While the Wolverines weren’t able to score here, they did give Penn State an early scare.

After Souliere made a stop, the puck slipped through his legs and into an unoccupied crease. Luckily for the Nittany Lions, some quick thinking from tournament veteran Ashton Calder allowed him to swat the puck out of this neutral area and prevent an easy Michigan goal.

Following this, a penalty on Penn State sophomore Ryan Kirwan at the 15:07 mark saw Michigan earn its first man-advantage of the evening. Nonetheless, the blue and white killed this off thanks to some attentive play within its defensive zone.

After further back and forth play, a pivotal moment nearly arrived on a Penn State odd-man rush. Sophomore Simon Mack fielded a pass and nearly soared a score past Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo. However, Portillo made an impressive stop to dispel this effort.

Ultimately, despite these close calls, the first frame came and went without any points on the board. The two teams were vigilant offensively, each firing off 14 shots to start, yet nothing translated on the scoreboard.

Penn State was able to withstand Michigan’s early aggression thanks to a 14-save period from Souliere and a team-wide eight blocked shots.

“I didn’t feel frustrated,” Guy Gadowsky said of the first period effort. “I thought we handled it well and had some pretty good chances of our own.”

After the second period kicked off, each roster only fired off one shot on goal during the first five minutes, as defense continued to be the name of the game.

After both teams were explosive on offense on Friday, this contest proved much different. Postgame, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said the Wolverines aren’t just a one-way squad.

“The guys battled hard. Michigan can play defense,” Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said in tongue-in-cheek fashion.

Penn State’s biggest struggle in this period was arguably its inability to generate quality offensive looks. Several times in transition, the Nittany Lions would launch the disk toward the net with no additional skaters cutting for an extra pass or setting themselves up for a timely rebound.

Luckily for the blue and white, this trend would reverse course in a huge way 62 seconds before second intermission.

After a penalty on Michigan’s Jackson Hallum, the Nittany Lions were aggressive on the power play. This set up an efficient look that senior Connor MacEachern didn’t let pass him by.

This sequence began when senior Paul DeNaples set junior Christian Berger up for a slapshot that Portillo mitted down. But the netminder didn’t completely corral the puck, leading to MacEachern souring toward the net from the right side to take the lead in electric fashion.

"Paul had a great shot, and the rebound was sitting there," MacEachern said of his score.

This huge play allowed the Nittany Lions to enter the final period with a slight cushion, but they still needed to continue stifling Michigan’s offense until the final buzzer.

The goal was also notable because Penn State capitalized almost instantly on its first power-play chance of the contest. After struggling on special teams frequently this season, Gadowsky’s skaters made good on their first man-up opportunity.

The third-period action saw Michigan frantically ammassing shot attempts, out-shooting its rival 12-4 across the first 10 minutes of this final stretch.

The Wolverines soon capitalized when freshman Carter Schade was called for a holding penalty. This led to freshman Adam Fantilli breaking Michigan’s brief numbers-advantage cold streak by finding the back of the net to tie things up 1-1.

Gadowsky said he believed the stretch leading up to Fantilli’s goal was the biggest blemish on his team during this hard-fought battle.

“I thought the team played extremely well, and then we scored,” Gadowsky said. “I thought we were our worst after we scored, and then once they scored, we played our game again.”

As the clock began winding down toward the end of regulation, both teams aimed to break the tie once again. In the end, the theme of standing tough on defense continued, leading to a sudden-death overtime period.

This extra section of hockey lasted just 52 seconds, as a swift slapshot from sophomore Mackie Samoskevich got by Souliere to send the Wolverines to their second straight Frozen Four.

“Penn State is a really, really good hockey team. They’re very well coached,” Naurato said. “I think we had to earn everything we got tonight, and that could’ve gone either way.”

