Penn State will need history on its side in the final two games of the best-of-three series after suffering a blowout defeat to Ohio State on Friday.

The Nittany Lions suffered a blowout to the Buckeyes in Columbus, Ohio, losing 5-1 to put themselves just one loss away from an early exit in the Big Ten Tournament.

As most matchups between the two conference foes have been over the last two seasons, it began as a tightly-contested battle between two aggressive offensive attacks that were stifled by a pair of stout goaltenders.

Reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year Jakub Dobeš won Round 1 between the dueling netminders, stopping all 14 shots he faced in the first period while Penn State’s junior goaltender Liam Souliere allowed an early goal in the opening frame.

Senior forward Tate Singleton scored his 11th goal of the season just under seven minutes into the game to give the home team an early 1-0 lead over the Nittany Lions.

For the next 40 minutes of action, it was all Ohio State as Souliere and company had no answer for its special teams attack.

Entering Period 2, the blue and white seemed poised to break out after a strong finish to close out the opening frame, but it started to unravel after penalties allowed the Buckeyes to stretch their lead to 4-0 heading into the second intermission.

Matching roughing penalties from junior defenseman Christian Berger and senior forward Dalton Messina gave plenty of room for the home squad to work in the open ice, shifting all the momentum towards the Ohio State bench.

The Buckeyes struck for a pair of goals during the 4-on-4 session with just under a minute in between them. First, freshman defenseman Tyler Duke blasted the puck past Souliere before sophomore forward Cam Thiesing notched his team-leading 12th goal of the season just seconds after his teammate’s.

A few shifts later, the Nittany Lions had a scoring opportunity with their second power play of the night, but with 14 seconds remaining on it, a hooking penalty from senior forward Ture Linden gave Ohio State nearly a full two minutes on the man-advantage.

The Buckeyes wouldn’t need the full 1:46 on the power play though as they scored just seconds after killing their penalty. Courtesy of a cross-ice pass from fifth-year forward Jake Wise, sophomore defenseman Cole McWard blasted the one-timer past Souliere to make it a 4-0 game.

Though it was too little too late, Penn State struck for its first goal of the night off the stick of Linden. Looking to build some momentum for Saturday’s matchup with Ohio State, the sophomore forward cut the blue and white deficit to three goals, but the home team answered back almost immediately.

After assisting on three scores earlier in the game, freshman forward Stephen Halliday tallied his ninth goal of the season for his fourth point of the night to make it 5-1 Ohio State to close out the game.

This time last year, Penn State found itself in a similar situation, having to win a pair of games on the road after losing the series opener. Though last season it didn’t suffer a blowout in Game 1, there’s still hope for the only Big Ten team to ever win a road playoff series.

In search of moving on to the semifinals of the conference tournament, the Nittany Lions will need to win back-to-back games against a conference foe, something they haven’t done since a sweep of Wisconsin in late October.

Penn State and Ohio State will face off at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Game 2 of the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals.

