Saturday night was likely the worst performance of Penn State’s 2021-22 campaign, with Ohio State dominating from start to finish in a 6-0 trouncing of the Nittany Lions.

Down 2-0 after period one, it didn’t seem that the blue and white would find itself shut out for the first time this year.

Despite dropping 51 shots on the Buckeyes’ goal, the lead continued to grow in the scarlet and grey’s favor.

While the Ohio State netminder, freshman Jakub Dobeš put together the performance of the night, his play wasn’t the only factor behind Saturday’s goose egg.

At the root of Penn State’s woes, following arguably the most thrilling game of the season on Friday, was a widespread feeling of negativity once the Buckeyes got ahead.

For Guy Gadowsky, that sense of frustration was brought about by a combination of Ohio State’s stellar play, impatience, a little bit of bad luck, and more importantly, a lack of mental toughness.

However, Saturday’s performance isn’t the end-all, be-all of Penn State’s season.

“We lost to a very good team, I actually thought they were a lot more mentally tough than we were tonight,” Gadowsky said. “If we can recognize that — we can learn a very valuable lesson.”

That frustration began when the Nittany Lions hit the crossbar early in the first period, right after Ohio State took a 1-0 lead off of an unfavorable deflection on the shot.

Then Penn State hit the crossbar again, and then one more time.

Though the blue and white couldn’t find twine in the rematch, Gadowsky doesn’t completely blame the offense for the night’s shortage of success.

“I don’t think it was necessarily a lack of offense, I think it was a reflection of our frustration,” Gadowsky said. “Certainly, [Dobeš] played very well but we also hit three crossbars. We just seemed frustrated. We just seemed negative.”

If there’s one thing that went well for the blue and white, it was the players’ ability to stick to their identity.

A 51-shot performance, for Gadowsky, is exactly what Penn State wants — Saturday was just not the night.

However, the Nittany Lions aren’t the only ones with a strict identity, with Ohio State playing to its own style much better than Penn State in the contest.

For Ohio State head coach Steve Rohlik that identity is very clear to him and the rest of his program.

“Ohio State, to me, is: We’re going to be here for 60 minutes. We’re gonna try to play structured, we’re going to try to take advantage of opportunities, and we’re gonna try to play with depth,” Rohlik said. “You just got to understand the animal you’re playing and be good at what you do.”

At the end of the day, the blue and white were simply outperformed, with no player on the ice particularly sticking out, not even to Gadowsky himself.

“I’m sure if I watch the tape, I might come up with a little bit of an answer,” Gadowsky said. “But for right now, nobody jumped out to me. And I think the reason is because I felt like the negativity and frustration sort of permeated from the bench.”

Though this is the first time the team has failed to put points on the board this season, it’s just another loss for fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips.

“Obviously, losing in that fashion doesn’t feel good,” Phillips said. “It’s kind of a little kick in the stomach, but we’ll take a look at it and figure out what we need to do to clean up.”

