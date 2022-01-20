Despite some adjustments throughout the lineup, Penn State hasn’t found its footing more than halfway through the campaign.

The Nittany Lions will have a chance to right the ship a bit, though, when they welcome Wisconsin to town for the first time since Jan. 21 and 22 of 2021 when the two squads split a series.

Since beating the Badgers in the second game of the January 2021 series, the Nittany Lions have lost two of the last three to their Big Ten foe, most notably when the red and white eliminated them in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

The last series matchup between the two squads came just six weeks ago, with each team walking away with a win.

Senior defenseman and captain Paul DeNaples scored the game winner for the blue and white in its most recent matchup with Wisconsin — a 5-4 overtime victory.

The Nittany Lions will look to build on that triumph, with hopes of also snapping a four-game losing streak.

Guy Gadowsky said in order for his team to take both games from Wisconsin this time around, it will need to deploy a certain level of dependability.

“It's being consistent,” Gadowsky said. “Consistency is that always elusive goal. We have to be able to play our game — 60 minutes, both nights.”

Consistency is something the blue and white has failed to find throughout the first half of its season.

Penn State sits at an even .500 on the season, and in addition to its four consecutive losses, it also had a four-game win streak earlier in its campaign.

The blue and white has proven to be streaky, and it will need to find that consistency if it wants to compete in the unsurprisingly competitive Big Ten.

While the Nittany Lions are coming off a heart-breaking loss to then-No. 4 Michigan, a game they led 3-1 before eventually falling 4-3, Gadowsky said he was happy with his team’s performance, despite the defeat.

“We don’t look at it like we blew it,” Gadowsky said. “If you look at the analytics that we look at and the objectives, we actually had an excellent game.

“[The players] were extremely disappointed in the result, as were the coaches, but it didn't take long to really look at the big picture.”

With the Badgers coming to Happy Valley, Penn State feels confident in its play and has its sights set on getting back in the win column.

Freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev, who has slid into the center position with junior forward Connor MacEachern out, said he believes his team will be more prepared to beat the red and white this time around.

“We are going to feel more comfortable playing against them because we already know what they're going to bring,” Dzhaniyev said. “I think we have the right tools to stop them.”

The 5-foot-4 freshman added that his team’s performance against a highly ranked Michigan group contributes to its confidence going into its upcoming series.

One player, in addition to Dzhaniyev, who has been performing at a high level for the Nittany Lions as of late, is Tyler Paquette.

Paquette has five points in his last five games, and the sophomore forward is third on the team in goals scored, tallying eight on the year.

The sophomore echoed his coach's sentiments about consistency, almost to a tee. He said his team needs to “string it together” for entire games to take both contests from Wisconsin.

“You just have to find out how to play well every shift,” Paquette said. “We haven’t really found our 60-minute game, yet, so I think that's really just what we have to focus on.”

