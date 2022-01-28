Penn State walked away with a scrappy shootout win over a ranked team Friday night.

The blue and white won its third straight game, beating the No. 12 Buckeyes 2-2, 2-1 in Pegula Ice Arena.

The first period saw both squads find the back of the net, with freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev scoring the evening’s opening goal and the Buckeyes tied it up later in the period.

Sophomore forward Joe Dunlap gave the Buckeyes a 2-1 lead in the second that it would carry into the final frame.

The blue and white tied the game 14:02 into the third period, with freshman forward Ben Schoen gathering his sixth tally of the year.

Schoen scored the game-winning shootout goal in the fourth round to give his squad the victory.

Here are some takeaways from Penn State’s shootout win.

Dzhaniyev delivers

One Nittany Lion has been on top of his game as of late.

Dzhaniyev is on a four-game point streak, the longest of his collegiate career.

The 5-foot-5 freshman came into Friday’s matchup with Ohio State sixth on the team in both points and assists, and added to his point total gathering two on the night.

Beyond offensive production, the forward has provided a recent spark for the blue and white in the face-off circle.

Going into Friday, Dzhaniyev had gone .500 or better at the dot for Penn State, including winning seven of 13 battles in the team’s loss to Michigan on Jan. 15.

Dzhaniyev leads a stand out group of first-years that suggest there is a bright future for Guy Gadowsky’s program.

Limiting box time

Much like its last two matchups with Ohio State, Penn State did well to avoid spending much time in the box.

The Nittany Lions have committed just six total penalties in three games against the scarlet and gray, including just two in their most recent win.

For much of the season, taking penalties was a major problem for the blue and white but it has been much better of late.

Penn State hasn’t taken more than four penalties in one game since its 5-3 victory over Army on New Year’s Day.

The blue and white should hope to continue this trend as its penalty-killing unit has performed poorly on the year, as it ranked No. 53 in the nation before Friday’s game.

Souliere starts

Sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere put up a solid performance in his fifth win of the year.

The netminder gathered 28 saves on 30 shots while making just his seventh appearance of the season for Penn State.

Souliere’s start comes just a week after his career-best 40-save performance in a 4-1 win over Wisconsin.

The Canadian has yet to start two consecutive games for the Nittany Lions this season, with most of the season being held down by senior Oskar Autio.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE