After a Saturday night defeat, No. 10 Penn State will hit the road in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament to battle No. 8 Ohio State.

The two teams will face off on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. If a third and final contest is necessary, it will be played Sunday, March 5.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will meet in a best-of-three series to begin the postseason. Whichever team advances will be placed in a single-game elimination scenario for the rest of the postseason.

The matchup is set!!We will head back to Columbus for the second-straight year next weekend for the #B1GHockey quarterfinals looking for history to repeat itself!!All games will be available for streaming on B1G+#WeAre #HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/aCnkUU1hgx — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) February 26, 2023

A victory for Penn State would potentially bring it face-to-face with top-ranked Minnesota once again, should seven-seed Wisconsin lose to Michigan.

Should Ohio State capitalize on its home-ice advantage, it may face the Wolverines, or possibly the winner of the series between Notre Dame and Michigan State.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

+2 Penn State men's hockey falls to Wisconsin in regular season finale After the 6-1 victory over the Badgers last night at Pegula Ice Arena, Penn State looked to …