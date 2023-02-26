Men's Hockey vs Ohio State - Linden

Penn State forward Ture Linden (20) chases the puck out of a face-off against Ohio State on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Buckeyes 2-1. 

 Sienna Pinney

After a Saturday night defeat, No. 10 Penn State will hit the road in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament to battle No. 8 Ohio State.

The two teams will face off on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4. If a third and final contest is necessary, it will be played Sunday, March 5.

The Nittany Lions and Buckeyes will meet in a best-of-three series to begin the postseason. Whichever team advances will be placed in a single-game elimination scenario for the rest of the postseason.

A victory for Penn State would potentially bring it face-to-face with top-ranked Minnesota once again, should seven-seed Wisconsin lose to Michigan.

Should Ohio State capitalize on its home-ice advantage, it may face the Wolverines, or possibly the winner of the series between Notre Dame and Michigan State.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags