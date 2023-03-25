Eight goals later, new life has been breathed into Penn State’s season.

The Nittany Lions entered the NCAA Tournament coming off a tough 11-game stretch where they won just three games, ultimately culminating in a first-round exit from the Big Ten Tournament.

Yet, after a few weeks off, the second seed in the Allentown region unloaded offensively against Michigan Tech to win its first national tournament victory since 2017.

After their 8-0 win over the Huskies, the Nittany Lions soon found out that their next opponent was one they were quite familiar with.

Michigan, the highest seed in Allentown, arguably one-upped the blue and white offense by eliminating Colgate with an explosive 11-1 performance.

Wolverines’ coach Brandon Naurato said his team’s resounding Friday success was a good moment, but not something which can be taken for granted.

“It’s great for the guys to get confidence, have some success and put up points,” Naurato said. “It’s great going into the next game, but we still got to play that game and execute when the time comes.”

The “next game” will see the two Big Ten rivals face off for the fifth time this season, with a Frozen Four trip on the line. If Michigan wins, it’ll be the program’s second straight Frozen Four appearance.

During the regular season, the Wolverines won the final three meetings, including both contests where they were at home.

Penn State did defeat Michigan 3-0 on Nov. 4, while the latter was the No. 1 team in the nation. The following night, the Nittany Lions came back from a 3-0 deficit with an electric three-goal third period, but eventually fell to their rivals 4-3 in overtime.

When the action shifted from Pegula Ice Arena to Yost Ice Arena on Jan. 27 and 28, Michigan took both contests in impressive fashion. In the first game, a 7-3 Michigan win, the Wolverines overwhelmed Liam Souliere to the point the standout junior goalie was benched.

The following evening, sophomore Luke Hughes scored four goals to help his squad come back and defeat the blue and white 5-4.

Despite this, Souliere said facing Michigan once again isn’t something he fears because he knows his team has proven it can stack up.

“We’ve beaten every team in this league, that’s something we can keep behind our heads,” Souliere said. “I think we’re just a confident group. We’re just going to play Penn State hockey as good as we can.”

This confidence resonated on Friday, as Souliere and his teammates showed their potential to compete with the dangerous Michigan offense.

Statistically, Penn State isn’t too far behind the Wolverines in the goal-scoring department. While Michigan scores a Big Ten-best 4.28 goals per game, the Nittany Lions’ mark of 3.37 is nothing to scoff at.

From a goaltending perspective, Souliere allows only 2.45 goals per game, while 3.03 pucks get past Michigan’s Erik Portillo per night. Additionally, the Wolverines are the second-worst team in overall goals against in the Big Ten.

So if Penn State is as locked in offensively as it was against Michigan Tech, it could be in store for an upset victory. However, the Nittany Lions can’t assume they’ll receive the same breaks again.

A notable metric from the opening-round battle with the Huskies was the lack of penalties. Penn State received no power-play chances, and only had to kill a single Michigan Tech man-advantage.

For a team that often struggles on special teams, the Nittany Lions weren’t challenged much in that area during Round 1. This could change on Sunday, as Michigan stands as the Big Ten’s second-strongest power play team.

Therefore, Penn State must either find a way to once again mitigate the opposing team’s power-play chances, or possibly also flip the script on its special teams reputation.

With Michigan already so formidable in 5-on-5 situations, granting the blue and maize any additional edge would likely be a kiss of death for Guy Gadowsky and his players.

Ultimately, Penn State must stick to its desired game plan once again to down Michigan and advance to Tampa, Florida.

Michigan Tech coach Joe Shawhan noted how the Nittany Lions “didn’t surprise us on anything, but they executed on everything.” Gadowsky said this was intentional, and he once again doesn’t want any drastic changes come Sunday night.

“We know what we have to do, we’re not going to do anything different,” Gadowsky said. “It’s a matter of re-grouping, coming out and playing your game.”

