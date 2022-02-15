Adam Pilewicz recognizes the end is near.

The fifth-year senior forward out of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, will have to face reality sooner rather than later.

As Penn State’s final regular-season home series of the 2021-22 season against No. 5 Minnesota nears, so too does the last time Pilewicz will play at Pegula Ice Arena — and one of the last times he’ll play competitive hockey.

“Unfortunately, this is it for me in hockey,” Pilewicz zaid. “Pretty tough to leave this sport I kind of dedicated my life to up until this point.”

Now on the verge of leaving Penn State with a degree in industrial engineering, Pilewicz is one of at least two players who will be honored over the weekend as players departing from the Nittany Lions’ program. Pilewicz, who has been playing hockey since he was five years old, has a few interviews for engineering jobs lined up.

Before he looks too far ahead to his future, though, Pilewicz is excited for the opportunity to play in front of fans one last time in University Park.

“I'm really grateful to have people here this year,” Pilewicz said. “I know that the seniors last year didn't even get that opportunity to even have a senior night, so having something like this, family and friends come visit and watch, it's going to be really fun and emotional.”

On a similar yet different vein, fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips will be moving on from the Nittany Lions’ team at the conclusion of the year.

After playing his freshman and sophomore campaigns playing for the Golden Gophers, the Edina, Minnesota, native made the bold decision to travel east to Pennsylvania.

“It’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” Phillips said. “From the moment I got here, the coaching staff, teammates, coaching staff, everyone was very welcoming and made the adjustment ultra smooth.”

Rather than preparing for post-graduation life in the manner that Pilewicz is, Phillips is more focused on the present. After all, he was a third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Senior defenseman Paul DeNaples has been around both Pilewicz and Phillip, players he called some of his “best friends,” for the better part of his collegiate career.

DeNaples stressed how “happy” he was that Phillips made the move from the Land of 10,000 Lakes to the Keystone State to fill a void in the blue and white’s back line.

However, just as important, if not more importantly, DeNaples went into great detail about how Pilewicz’s departure is not one that will go by without heaps of appreciation.

“He's going to be a guy that's going to be remembered here forever,” DeNaples said. ‘He's going to be remembered in his own way…for being probably one of the best teammates that’s ever been through here. He's not going to be forgotten.”

Both DeNaples and Pilewicz served as alternate captains to DeNaples during the 2021-22 season, but in Guy Gadowsky’s eyes, DeNaples’ emergence as a leader after starting at another program speaks volumes.

“He’s a guy that came in, wore letters as well, which for transfers is quite an accolade,” Gadowsky said. “His skills are well-known and he’s a great player to watch and it’s been wonderful having him around the program.”

Gadowsky also emphasized how Pilewicz and Phillips played integral roles in the Nittany Lions’ 2020 regular-season championship.

In part because of the coronavirus pandemic, the last two years have affected the blue and white’s manner in a serious way in Gadowsky’s eyes.

It seems the Nittany Lions’ struggles in that category aren’t particularly related to Pilewicz and Phillips, though. Instead, guys like Pilewicz have been at the forefront of a charge to return to Penn State’s prior glory.

“[Pilewicz’s] been a staple to this culture off the ice, but he's been one of the best guys and always there, always caring for guys,” DeNaples said. “And then he gets a chance to perform and he's doing an amazing job this year. I'm really happy for him, he's done an incredible job.”

While some players enter Penn State’s program with lofty ambitions of playing in the NHL, getting drafted or being a consistent starter, Pilewicz’s childhood vision was a bit different, and thankfully for him, he’s accomplished his goals and more.

Ahead of the last time he dons the blue and white at Pegula Ice Arena, though, Pilewicz is doing anything but looking back.

“I got to play here. That was my dream since I was a little kid,” Pilewicz said. “I don't want to have any regrets and I don't. I've loved every second of playing hockey and I've loved every second playing here.”

