After dropping four straight games to Ohio State and Michigan to start the month, November seemed fast tracked to be a rough one for Penn State.

However, the Nittany Lions haven’t counted themselves out yet.

Despite spinning the proverbial tires to open conference play, the blue and white found its stride on the road in the team’s last two series.

Guy Gadowsky’s squad earned a major win in a series split against No. 11 Minnesota, and handled an up-and-coming St. Thomas team in dominant fashion for the sweep.

Penn State awaits its next challenger, Michigan State, now in the comfort of Pegula Ice Arena in the upcoming weekend.

Though Sparty sits unranked ahead of Friday and Saturday, that doesn’t mean Penn State will walk out with an easy victory. With that said, the course of Michigan State’s season shows some similarities to that of Penn State’s.

The Spartans go into the contest sporting an 8-5-1 record, sitting two spots ahead of the Nittany Lions in the conference standings with a 3-3 Big Ten performance to show for it.

While the blue and white has played its fair share of difficult opponents, Michigan State has had its own challenging schedule to start the season. Not to mention, the Spartans are playing above expectations.

In comparison to Penn State, who was outperformed in all facets against No. 3 Michigan and No. 18 Ohio State, the green and white is keeping pace with its Big Ten rivals.

Sparty squeezed out a win in its series split against the Buckeyes and managed to keep within one goal in its second affair with Michigan, losing 3-2.

Per reference, the Nittany Lions have been outscored 20-6 in its matchups with the aforementioned programs.

However, the blue and white is showing signs that it can turn around whatever funk it has been in for the past month.

“Part of [improving] is the experiences we have received. In Ohio State and Michigan, we actually felt we played, especially at the start, really well,” Gadowsky said. “But we didn’t have faith in our game, and because of those experiences, we were able to play a much more complete game on the road in Minnesota.”

The Nittany Lions had a restful Thanksgiving break, now they return to their own ice, hoping to improve upon a 5-3 start at home against a Michigan State team that has seen its own troubles on the road with a 2-3-1 record away from home.

That rest could be a difference maker for Penn State, as it gives the Nittany Lions a chance to refuel before reentering conference play.

Even with a week off, freshman forward Ryan Kirwan didn’t seem to feel any midseason fatigue.

“[The break] was awesome. I didn’t do any hockey — it was just relaxing,” Kirwan said. “I guess it depends [how the season affects your energy], but at least in juniors, I feel like you get in better shape as the season keeps going.”

One thing is for certain, Pegula Ice Arena is likely to be full of energy in the upcoming contest with the team returning home and the school set to host its annual Teddy Bear Toss Game Saturday night.

Since 2013, Penn State leads the series between the two schools 18-12-4, with its most recent contest going in the Nittany Lions’ favor 3-1 in the 2020-21 season.

To add to the pressure of playing on the road during a festive weekend at Penn State, Michigan State has not fared well in State College in the past, holding a 3-10-3 record in Hockey Valley.

With future competitions against Michigan, Ohio State and Notre Dame still left on their schedule, it’s imperative for the Nittany Lions to perform against the Spartans, or they might be left in the dust in the conference standings.

For Gadowsky, achieving victory in this matchup, and those to come, starts with mental growth and grit.

“It’s an experience thing. I don’t think you can sit down and have a conversation about mental toughness,” Gadowsky said. “I think we certainly got the information we needed [from losses to Michigan and Ohio State], but we need to be better with mental toughness.”

