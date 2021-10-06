After a successful season-opening sweep for Penn State, each game telling a different story with scores of 3-1 and 5-2, it seems Guy Gadowsky’s squad is showing early signs of blossoming as a team.

While the second game’s score against Long Island certainly shows a jump in quality from the first, the most jarring statistic for the Nittany Lions is the sheer number of shots the team took.

One thing Gadowsky has made clear so far this season is he likes his team shooting the puck — a lot.

Gadowsky said the squad played “slow” after the Nittany Lions’ first game hosting Long Island, with hopes that the blue and white would bounce back from an imperfect victory with a complete game in round two.

Penn State did just that — outshooting Long Island 46-19 for a three-goal victory.

If the Nittany Lions’ identity is focused on taking a boatload of shots, and taking 37 more shots than their opponents so far this season, has a chance to head the team in the right direction.

“We are not a slow, controlled team by any means,” Gadowsky said. “Our goal is to play fast, with a purpose and to generate as many shots as possible.”

There isn’t much of a limit as to who’s allowed to shoot in Gadowsky’s gameplan, with 18 players finding an opportunity to fire at the Long Island netminder.

As data and metrics continue to grow more and become a common part of athletics, it’s no surprise that statistics have started to play a role in Gadowsky’s philosophies, even leading him to say hockey is behind as an analytics sport.

“There’s a number of metrics we tend to look at, one of which we already alluded to, was the difference between the outcomes we have created from Sunday and Monday,” Gadowsky said.

While Penn State can be an opportunistic team, generating shots isn’t necessarily measured by the pace the squad plays with, rather, by how often it has the puck.

For the Nittany Lions, winning the possession battle is just as important for their attack as shooting.

“We did a much better job of winning pucks in the offensive zone, so that was the biggest difference for creating shots,” Gadowsky said. “That aspect, we addressed, and I thought the guys responded very well.”

No conflict was greater for the blue and white last season than dealing with coronavirus restrictions.

As the team tried to build an identity, the players were not able to practice together in person on a regular basis.

Though he did not have to experience the struggles that came with separation last year, freshman forward Carson Dyck has noticed the chemistry growing with the team being able to fully compete together.

“Having the ability to be together outside and inside the rink has helped us gel really well,” Dyck said. “It’s been awesome to get together whenever we can.”

Though Penn State put together two solid performances on Sunday and Monday, each week Gadowsky looks to improve the squad with plenty of room to grow.

While it is important for the Nittany Lions to keep a close eye on their mistakes, the blue and white overcame an obstacle that it didn’t have the chance to face during the 2020-2021 season — an audience.

Playing in front of the home crowd to open the season was certainly an advantage for Penn State, although the fans at Pegula Ice Arena can be just as distracting for the hosts.

“I don’t like to make excuses but, it was the first game of the year. The Roar Zone is new, and I’ve never played in front of fans before,” said sophomore forward Christian Sarlo. “You’re playing for your pride, you’re playing for your school and you really feel it when you are there.”

Gadowksy’s players have a whole season ahead of them to find their identity as a team, but a sweep against a strong Long Island team is a great place to start.

The Nittany Lions will look to continue to take it game by game, as their focus shifts to a series against Canisius on Oct. 8-9.

“It doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Gadowsky said. “We know what we have to work on.”

