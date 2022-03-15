A team’s overall record may appear a great indicator of how successful a team’s year was, but such was far from the case for Penn State’s 2021-22 campaign.

The Nittany Lions went 17-20-1 in the regular season, including an ugly 6-17-1 mark in conference play, positioning the blue and white at sixth place in the seven-team Big Ten conference.

The overall performance by Guy Gadowsky’s team hardly came as a surprise to the conference’s coaches who predicted a fifth-place finish for the blue and white in the preseason poll.

While Penn State endured three losing streaks of at least four games, the way Gadowsky’s squad finished the season is reason enough to be optimistic about a relatively young team.

Against all odds, the Nittany Lions battled back from losing their first game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament against Ohio State. First winning 3-2 and again 2-1, Penn State stole a series against the rival Buckeyes to give itself a shot against Minnesota in the Big Ten semifinals.

The blue and white may have come up short against the Golden Gophers, but a young squad that took the majority of the season to discover its identity seemed to be gelling at the right time down the stretch.

One key reason for the improved play was sophomore goaltender Liam Souliere emerging as the No. 1 option in net. After making four starts as a freshman, and turning in some ugly performances with a 4.60 goals against average, Souliere bounced back in his sophomore campaign to produce a sub-three average.

Senior Oskar Autio, who was the incumbent starter after a so-so junior year, was replaced by Souliere toward the latter half of the 2021-22 season — and for good reason. In Autio’s last three starts in goal, he gave up 13 tallies, including blow-up performances of five and six goals given up on separate occasions.

MORE HOCKEY CONTENT

It remains undetermined whether Autio will come back for more in the 2022-23 season, but it shouldn’t matter for Penn State fans from a goaltending perspective: Souliere has become the frontrunner and rightfully so.

How much Souliere improves from Year 2 to 3 will mean quite a lot in terms of how Penn State is expected to do this fall. It’d be hard pressed to believe Soulidere will display the same type of improved performance where he sheds nearly two goals off his goals against average.

Regardless, having a seemingly steady presence in net will go a long way for a program that has long been predicated on its offensive success rather than defensive excellence.

But offensively, there appears to be an emerging star in State College: Ryan Kirwan.

Hardly a household name in central Pennsylvania at this point in name, Kirwan is somebody who will take the college hockey world by storm in the near future.

The 6-foot-2 freshman out of DeWitt, New York, was as balanced of a lethal offensive weapon as a coach could ask for. His 26 points were perfectly split at 13 goals and as many assists.

Kirwan may have cooled down toward the end of the year with just three points over the last six games, but his blistering wrist shot, that people like Gadowsky have called NHL-level, are reason enough to be optimistic for what Penn State can accomplish next year.

Of course, there’s more to this team than just Souliere and Kirwan. Barring any unexpected transfers, Penn State’s top 12 point scorers during the 2021-22 campaign are coming back for more.

The losses of Adam Pilewicz and Clayton Phillips, who exhausted their final years of collegiate eligibility this past season, will certainly hurt. But outside of those two, the bulk of Penn State’s emerging core is returning.

The Big Ten will be competitive as it always is, but Penn State has shown under Gadowsky’s tutelage that when the pieces are in place and the stars are aligned, anything is possible. Just look at the 2019-20 Nittany Lions, who won a Big Ten regular-season title.

By no means am I saying the 2022-23 rendition of Penn State will dominate its conference, qualify for the NCAA Tournament and reach a Frozen Four.

Instead, for a program that has recently been plagued by consistency, it seems the Nittany Lions are back to trending in the right direction.

MORE HOCKEY CONTENT