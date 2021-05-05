Penn State’s Sam Sternschein will look to complete his college career in Massachusetts.

The four-year Nittany Lion, who accumulated 28 goals and chipped in 24 assists during his career in University Park, announced via Twitter Wednesday night he is transferring to Boston College.

Thank you Penn State for an unforgettable 4 years. Friends and memories that will last a lifetime and I am forever grateful to be a Nittany Lion. As one chapter ends, another one begins... I am so excited to announce that I will be playing my graduate year at Boston College 🦅 pic.twitter.com/MMgEd0H93r — Sam Sternschein (@Sternschein27) May 6, 2021

Though Sternschein tied for the team lead in goals during the 2019-20 campaign with 12 goals, he followed that up in his senior season with a career-low two strikes.

The former member of the blue and white is set to join an Eagle squad that went 17-6-1 across the 2020-21 season.

