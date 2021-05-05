Men's Hockey vs. Notre Dame, ND Morris (32) and PSU Sternschein (27)
Penn State’s Sam Sternschein will look to complete his college career in Massachusetts.

The four-year Nittany Lion, who accumulated 28 goals and chipped in 24 assists during his career in University Park, announced via Twitter Wednesday night he is transferring to Boston College.

Though Sternschein tied for the team lead in goals during the 2019-20 campaign with 12 goals, he followed that up in his senior season with a career-low two strikes.

The former member of the blue and white is set to join an Eagle squad that went 17-6-1 across the 2020-21 season.

