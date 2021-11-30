Penn State men’s hockey’s Ryan Kirwan acclimating himself to Nittany Lions’ top line

Ryan Kirwan may hail from DeWitt, New York, but Minnesota more closely resembled his home last week.

Across a quartet of games in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, the freshman forward recorded at least one point in each contest.

During Penn State’s current three-game winning streak, Kirwan has chalked up a pair of goals and as many assists en route to his season total of 10 points.

Guy Gadowsky and the rest of the coaching staff are hardly surprised by the youngster’s early returns, though.

“We knew he was really talented; you see his shot, and it’s exceptional. It’s elite, big-time,” Gadowsky said. “His attention to the detail of his game, specifically without the puck, has been awesome.

“It’s been something that’s been really surprising. He’s been so attentive toward it, and it lets him get ice time.”

Though Kirwan’s production on the offensive end of the ice has been stellar, his game is largely predicated on his defensive work.

When asked why he’s been such a frequent contributor for Penn State’s attack, he harped on his improvements on the Nittany Lions’ side of the ice.

“I think I’ve been doing a lot better on the defensive side of the puck,” Kirwan said. “Also forechecking, that’s what I’ve really been focusing on. The offensive game will come when I do things right on the defensive side. That’s kind of what I feel like I’ve been doing.”

As Kirwan continues to better acclimate himself to the college game, which involves taking classes — something he didn’t do last year while playing for the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL — he’s risen up the blue and white’s depth chart.

He started the 2021-22 campaign on Penn State’s third line with sophomore center Chase McLane and fellow freshman Danny Dzhaniyev. Now, he takes the ice with veteran forwards like Ben Copeland and Kevin Wall.

For Kirwan, having a pair of upperclassmen to lean upon in his continued growth has been “awesome.”

“If I make a bad mistake, they come right up to me and say it’s not a big deal, just keep doing my thing,” Kirwan said. “It really helps, and they’re doing great mentoring me as I go through my freshman year.”

Though Wall and Kirwan have just started sharing a line, their friendship dates back to their youth careers, where Kirwan’s father, Terry, coached Wall when he was younger.

As somebody who’s known Kirwan since he saw him hanging around the rink in high school, Wall acknowledged how their familiarity has assisted with the transition process.

“[Kirwan’s] a very skilled player. I knew him before he came to Penn State, so that always helps when you know someone on a personal level and how you can connect with them,” Wall said. “He’s got confidence right now as he should. He’s been playing really well, and I think he needs to keep playing the way he is, and he’ll be great.”

Previously working alongside Wall and Copeland was junior forward Connor McMenamin, who operated most recently with the likes of Dzhaniyev and Connor MacEachern.

Wall has picked up on a number of similarities in their games in the offensive zone, namely their abilities to put “good shots” on goal. Still, Kirwan said he thinks there are areas of his game he can continue to work on in year one with the program.

“I think I can keep improving on my speed, get more pucks to the net and get more pucks on the wall so I can help my linemates do their thing,” Kirwan said.

Regardless of how the remainder of Kirwan’s opening year donning the blue and white goes, he’s enjoyed every aspect of being a part of the Penn State program.

Sustaining the prolific offensive clip he’s put together may prove to be difficult, but Kirwan has impressed Gadowsky and company by doing more than sneaking pucks past opposing goalies and finding open teammates.

With the attention playing on a team’s top line brings, Kirwan has met the challenges that come with the aforementioned dynamic head on with flying colors.

“He’s put up points, but I tell you what: The coaching staff is more excited and more happy with the detail that he has without the puck,” Gadowsky said. “He’s been getting points, but he’s been playing a really good hockey game — the two go hand in hand.”

