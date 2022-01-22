Jimmy Dowd Jr. may be listed as a defenseman on Penn State’s roster, but his stats would indicate otherwise.

The sophomore defenseman chipped in a trio of assists during Saturday night’s 7-2 win for the Nittany Lions to bring his season total to 15. He’s second on the team in that category, trailing only senior forward Ben Copeland who has 16.

Guy Gadowsky, whose group delivered a pair of complete performances over the weekend, spoke glowingly of the Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, native’s abilities.

“He’s got special eyes, he’s got unbelievable vision, he’s got a great IQ,” Gadowsky said. “He just finds plays, he just seems to make plays and that’s what you’re seeing.”

His first assist was a true “hockey assist”, as he found Copeland, who then delivered a sensational pass to Ryan Kirwan to set up his first goal of the night. Kirwan finished the weekend with four goals, and perhaps no score of his was better benefitted by his teammates than his shot that drew first blood.

“He’s just so talented,” Kirwan said. “He’s got great vision, and he just sees the ice so well and at a different level.”

Ben Schoen, who similarly had two goals on the night, was a recipient of a Dowd Jr. pass that led to a goal during Penn State’s first powerplay of the night.

From just in front of the Wisconsin goal, goalie Oskar Autio found Dowd Jr., who delivered a crisp pass right on the stick of Schoen, which allowed him to do the rest.

“He’s a super skilled player,” Schoen said. “He sees the ice really well and he’s been having a great year so far. Whenever he’s on the ice, you get open, he’ll find you.”

Dowd Jr. has nearly twice as many assists as the next closest defenseman, Christian Berger (nine). He has a background as a forward, as Dowd Jr. played in that capacity earlier on in his youth career.

But upon arriving in University Park, Dowd Jr. dedicated himself full-time to playing from the blue line. Still, that doesn’t mean his offensive tendencies have escaped him.

He’s continued to improve with his 200-foot game, yet the former forward in him surfaces frequently throughout any contest. Such was the case again Saturday night, much to the pleasure of players like Schoen.

“Having a guy that can move the puck up, skate it in as a forward and make plays — it’s huge for us,” Schoen said. “He can skate it in and make it easier for us to create offense. Having a guy like that is huge for the offense.”

Still, Dowd Jr. isn’t the only player who can contribute more than just solid defensive skills. Aside from Berger, others like fifth-year senior Clayton Phillips are double-digit point contributors.

But statistically, no defenseman is as proficient as Dowd Jr. in that area. Advanced analytics were hardly necessary to see how helpful Dowd Jr. has been Saturday night.

“I think that [Dowd Jr.] does a great job and so do all of our other defensemen,” Kirwan said. “I think everybody’s filled their role perfectly and it really shows.”

Dowd Jr. was a huge help in getting Penn State its three-goal lead, but Wisconsin stormed back with consecutive goals from Carson Bantle. Gadowsky called a timeout, a rarity at any level of hockey.

The Nittany Lions’ leader instructed his troops they needed to settle down. Four goals later, it’s abundantly clear the blue and white was able to do precisely that.

Dowd Jr. was at the forefront of that charge, as were a number of upperclassmen who Schoen said were “very positive” on the bench.

In his eyes, it seemed like every player knew their role all weekend long as the Nittany Lions outscored the Badgers by a combined score of 11-3 across the two games.

No player was more cognizant of his role than Dowd Jr., who was part of an elite offensive effort and more than satisfactory defensive showing.

When past Penn State teams would’ve folded the day after an outstanding opener to a series, the Nittany Lions refused to do the same against a reeling Wisconsin team.

Instead, Dowd Jr.’s passing abilities not only got Penn State off to a great start, but a needed response in the face of adversity when things appeared to be switching in favor of Wisconsin.

“We found a way to fight back and get those goals to fight back,” Schoen said. “Just mentally strong, all weekend.”

