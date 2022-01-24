To borrow a phrase the great Lee Corso has been reciting for the better part of 34 years: “Not so fast my friend.”

For good reason, there’s a buzz about Penn State after the Nittany Lions dismantled visiting Wisconsin in consecutive games Friday and Saturday, winning by a combined score of 11-3.

The pair of victories allowed the blue and white to end its four-game losing streak, but the program is still slotted at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with a measly 14 points in 16 games.

Penn State has work to do if it wants to continue digging deeper out of the cellar of its own conference — yet time is running out. The Big Ten slate is exactly two-thirds of the way done for the Nittany Lions, as just eight games remain.

On the horizon are similarly poor-performing teams like Michigan State and Notre Dame, who are sixth and fourth in the Big Ten standings, respectively. However, so too are Ohio State and Minnesota, the second- and third-place teams.

With a 5-11 record in conference play, the only way Penn State can finish with a .500 record is to go 7-1 the rest of the way — a highly unlikely and difficult task for any team, let alone the blue and white.

The only truly realistic way the Nittany Lions could qualify for the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament is with a magical Big Ten Tournament run in March. Otherwise, the blue and white’s 2021-22 campaign is likely to be finished whenever it loses its first conference tournament contest.

Still, that doesn’t mean this past weekend’s performances should be thrown in the trash can. There were many positive takeaways that bode well for moving forward, even if they aren’t necessarily supremely important for the remainder of this season.

For one, sophomore goalie Liam Souliere surprised many by earning a start in Game 1 and delivering an outstanding performance in goal. The Brampton, Ontario, native, who had previously been relegated to a bench role since his Nov. 24 start against St. Thomas, came out and made 40 saves on 41 Wisconsin shots.

Oskar Autio has understandably gotten the majority of time in net, but barring any unforeseen circumstances, the senior is likely on track to depart from the program following the end of the semester.

With the only other goaltender on roster being a player who's never seen the ice for Penn State in Doug Dorr, that position will likely be an area of emphasis entering the 2022-23 season.

As such, getting Souliere some additional time on the ice, as well as some strong starts under his belt, would bode well for the future.

Not to mention, a duo of younger offensive players are getting hot down the stretch in freshmen Ben Schoen and Ryan Kirwan. The two forwards combined for six goals and an assist over the weekend against Wisconsin.

Kirwan and Schoen are now fourth and seventh, respectively, on the team in points.

Paired with the returns of the team’s top-two point getters in juniors Kevin Wall and Connor MacEachern, the future is bright for Penn State even if the immediate one is bleak.

In the meantime, the Nittany Lions can play the role of spoiler for other Big Ten teams looking to secure an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

For one, defending home ice against Minnesota may go a long way in dropping the Golden Gophers from third in the Big Ten standings.

Either way, Penn State fans should be in a positive mood with realistic expectations. The reality is the Nittany Lions beat up on a team in Wisconsin that’s going nowhere and has struggled mightily all season long.

At this juncture in the season, what’s most important is understanding what pieces the blue and white will have in place for the 2022-23 season.

Unless Guy Gadowsky’s group surprises everyone and runs the table to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, there are greater things at play than how Penn State finishes this season.

The Wisconsin series was a great step in the right direction, yet it's clear more work can — and needs to — be done for next season to be a more successful one.

This campaign isn’t over, but to act as if topping the lowly Badgers is an incredible accomplishment is simply foolish.

For the remaining eight games, the desired mindset of fans and personnel inside the program should be clear — seek to continue improving and let the chips fall where they may.

