During his freshman year on campus, goalie Doug Dorr skated on the ice no more than three times.

The Pittsburgh native was originally slated to join the university’s club hockey team, but the coronavirus pandemic had different plans.

Instead of facing heat-seeking, rubber pucks on a daily basis, Dorr was something he had never been: just a student, and one who was taking all of his classes online.

“It was kind of a quiet year, just had a lot of time in the gym, hanging out with friends,” Dorr told The Daily Collegian. “But, I’m glad I got here, kind of acclimated myself, got used to it and kind of situated myself for a good start to this year.”

And what a start it’s been. In the waning minutes of last Saturday night’s 6-0 loss to Ohio State, Dorr’s dream was realized.

Guy Gadowsky elected to pull starting goalie, senior Oskar Autio, who gave up all six goals on just 26 shots, and instead of turning to backup-turned-occasional starter Liam Souliere, who had played Friday night in the blue and white’s 3-2 shootout win over the Buckeyes, Gadowsky went to his third stringer.

“I’m sitting on the bench and [Gadowsky] gives me the nod and goes, ‘Hey, you’re going in,’” Dorr said. “I was just so pumped. Obviously not the result we wanted but pretty special for me to get in and have that experience this weekend.”

He was hardly the only one who was thrilled about Dorr realizing his dream.

“It’s fun to see [Dorr] be able to get some ice time and play some D-I minutes,” Souliere said. “For a guy that, because of COVID, didn’t even play hockey last year, it’s very fun to see him get that reward for him being such a great teammate.

“It’s very cool to see.”

Since receiving an email from Penn State’s coaching staff in June that invited him to join the program, Dorr has earned a reputation as a great teammate.

Despite being a first-year player who is still acclimating himself to the college game, Dorr has quickly endeared himself to the small group of goaltenders composed of Souliere and Autio.

“He’s really good at keeping us loose,” Souliere said. “Every time I walk into the rink, he’s always one of the first guys to come and talk to me, make a joke or make me laugh.”

Dorr’s fellow goalies aren’t the only ones appreciative of what he brings to the table. Senior defenseman Paul DeNaples said he believes Dorr helps players like himself work harder knowing how much they put in on a day-to-day basis with such limited rewards.

For DeNaples, Dorr’s presence at practice and determination to bring the best out of his teammates has a contagious quality.

“He’s doing that, and he might not even get a chance to play, and I have every opportunity in the world: So why can’t I work a little bit harder?” DeNaples said. “It’s very humbling, it’s really good motivation for me and for a lot of the guys.”

During practice, Dorr lives by the motto “whatever I can do, whenever I can do it.” He embraces every chance to make his teammates better, like being as hard of a target to score around as possible.

So while on paper Dorr may be positioned behind both Autio and Souliere on the proverbial depth chart, he’s been so much more in year No. 1 alongside those who don the blue and white.

“People just see him as our third goalie, but in reality, he’s an unreal person,” DeNaples said. “He’s always there, he’s always happy, got a smile on his face, hopping around the room, sometimes being an idiot but in a good way.

“To be in his position and be able to act like that and support the guys who play over him, it means a lot.”

Dorr first came into contact with Penn State’s coaching staff during his youth career at a U16 tournament, during which they had just a brief conversation.

Though he wasn’t offered a spot with the program as an incoming freshman, he made a good enough impression to be invited to skate with the team back in June 2021.

No coaches were around, but Dorr was able to focus on working out, skating with the team and hanging out with the guys, and following that summer together, several Nittany Lions came back to Gadowsky with glowing evaluations.

“The guys just had great things to say about him, as a goaltender as well, but specifically about him as a person,” Gadowsky said. “He’s been everything that the guys said he would be. He’s a really good person, a really good guy to be around, a really good athlete. He’s done everything we’ve asked.”

It takes more than being an excellent player for Gadowsky to accept a walk-on onto the team; for him, being an excellent student is atop the priority list.

The supply chain management major has done that in Gadowsky’s eyes and been precisely the representative of Penn State the team was looking for.

“We tell them up front like, No. 1, yes, you have to be a good goalie, but we want to make sure that you enhance our culture and enhance our environment,’” Gadowsky said. “That’s their first job.”

By every indication, Dorr has checked Gadowsky’s boxes and confirmed his hunch that he’d be a good fit for the program, and for Dorr, the gamble on himself to go to the school he fell in love with in 2019 has panned out.

His fascination for Penn State was greater than enjoying a 2019 White Out game against Michigan. Instead, it was with doing whatever it would take to become a full-fledged Nittany Lion and Division I hockey player.

“Penn State is the best place to be, I couldn’t imagine anywhere else where I’d want to be, which is a lot to say,” Dorr said. “It’s been awesome.”

