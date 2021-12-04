Penn State men’s hockey’s defense sputters, Michigan State earns road series split

Hungry for its first sweep of the year in conference play, Penn State came up short of doing so against Michigan State.

The green and white’s offense proved too much for the host Nittany Lions to overcome Saturday night as they fell 4-3 at Pegula Ice Arena.

The Spartans kicked off the evening’s scoring with a goal from right wing Jeremy Davidson just over three minutes into the contest.

Penn State would quickly respond, though, as sophomore center Chase McLane made a nifty move in the open ice to beat Michigan State sophomore goaltender Pierce Charleson.

Before the opening 20 minutes of play concluded, the Spartans tacked another one on when senior Dennis Cesana snuck the puck past Nittany Lion goalie Oskar Autio.

Midway through the second period, the blue and white’s Connor MacEachern took matters into his own hands when he corralled a rebound from his initial shot and registered another attempt on goal that found twine to level the score at 2-2.

With the score knotted up at the beginning of the final frame, Michigan State’s Mitchell Lewandowski took advantage of a Jimmy Dowd Jr. roughing penalty. He netted his sixth goal of the year, allowing the Spartans to go up 3-2 with less than 16 minutes to play.

Not long after, Michigan State doubled its lead when Kristof Papp went top shelf against Autio. Halfway through the third period, Carson Dyck trimmed Penn State’s deficit down to one.

Regardless, the two-goal advantage proved too much for Penn State to come back from as the Spartans earned a split on their road trip to University Park.

Mighty McLane

A sophomore forward out of Trenton, Michigan, McLane showed out in his pair of games against a university that hails from his home state.

In addition to his Saturday night goal, McLane chipped in an assist in Penn State’s 4-2 victory on Friday.

With his stellar showings against the Spartans, McLane now has four points in the last five games. His five assists are tied for fourth most on the team.

McLane struggled a bit at times as a freshman, as evidenced by his five points in 19 games. But in year two with the program, it seems he’s found his bearings and is now well-adjusted to the college game.

Making the transition to the professional ranks remains on the horizon for McLane, considering he was a seventh round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. But for the time being, his production at the collegiate level is a welcome sign for the Nittany Lions.

More MacEachern

A day removed from providing a critical power-play goal in the third period of Penn State’s Friday night win, MacEachern put his sniping abilities on display once more.

He netted his 10th goal, which ties him with Kevin Wall for the team lead. The junior from Brooklyn, Ontario, has double the amount of goals this year that he did in his first two seasons combined.

Gadowsky attributed MacEachern’s success this season to his dedication to the weight room prior to the start of the 2021-22 campaign. Whatever his formula was for getting into shape, it’s certainly paid off for one of Penn State’s leading marksmen.

Poor Power play

Though MacEachern provided some late-game heroics with his power-play goal Friday night, that was the only tally of such a kind that Penn State recorded over the weekend.

The Nittany Lions produced a donut in six opportunities with a man advantage Saturday night and were unsuccessful in 10 such chances between the two games against Michigan State.

On the season, Penn State is 14-64 on the power play, which is good for a 22% clip.

It’s an improvement over last year’s power play statistics, but for Penn State to improve upon its 2-6 mark in conference play, it’ll need to do better at producing goals on such opportunities.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE