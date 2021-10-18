The third line is seldom where one will find a hockey team’s leading point getter.

Such is hardly the case for Penn State, as the Nittany Lions’ scoring leader is freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev.

The Brooklyn, New York, native has a team-best three assists and is tied for the most goals on the squad with two.

A frequenter of the third line, considering he has started on that line at right wing in three of the blue and white’s four contests, Dzhaniyev has hardly experienced the growing pains many first-year players experience at the collegiate level.

Just a year ago, Dzhaniyev was playing for the United States Hockey League’s Dubuque Fighting Saints.

He was a key contributor for that organization, given his 36 points in 49 games, but to turn the page and compete in the Big Ten is rarely an easy transition for even the most skilled of players.

Just ask junior forward Kevin Wall, who after recording seven points in his first year with Penn State more than doubled that total in year No. 2.

Regardless of how Dzhaniyev is turning in consistently excellent performances, he’s perhaps more surprisingly one of a select number of the blue and white’s key offensive players.

His five points are two clear of the next closest player. A quartet of Nittany Lions in Connor MacEachern, Christian Sarlo, Christian Berger and Chase McLane are tied for the second-most points on the squad with three.

A junior forward from Brooklin, Ontario, MacEachern had established himself as a legitimate offensive threat in his first two years with the program, combining for 22 points between his freshman and sophomore campaigns.

However, Dzhaniyev’s fast start is less resemblant of what MacEachern has accomplished while donning the blue and white.

Instead, the player who comes to mind when evaluating Dzhaniyev’s first four contests is since-departed forward and sharpshooter Sam Sternschein.

Though his play tapered off significantly in his senior year, Sternschein accrued 45 points in his first three seasons, including 10 as a freshman.

His final year with Penn State aside, Sternschein provided the kind of reliable goal-scoring opportunities the Nittany Lions could expect on a consistent basis.

By all indications, Dzhaniyev has done the same.

With his time in the USHL in mind, it’s not much of a surprise that Dzhaniyev is scoring and assisting on goals at such a prodigious clip.

Dzhaniyev’s time with the USHL, albeit an unfair gauge of one’s scoring abilities, was marked by average scoring stats, as in 154 contests, he registered 37 points.

It’s entirely possible and all the more likely that since his development program days, Dzhaniyev has blossomed into a more polished and well-rounded offensive player.

That growth couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the Nittany Lions.

Dzhaniyev has provided an “it” factor that frequently has propelled the blue and white to victory.

Not to mention, his stats are in direct correlation with Penn State’s results in a small sample size.

Through four contests, the Nittany Lions are 3-1, with their only loss coming when Penn State dropped a Friday-night affair to visiting Canisius 4-1.

That defeat was the only time this year that Dzhaniyev didn’t find twine or assist on a shot that did.

By no means am I arguing that Dzhaniyev needs to pace Penn State’s offense in a Wayne Gretzky-like manner, nor do I think that is feasible.

Instead, I’m simply pointing out that Guy Gadowsky’s new offensive toy has been a crucially beneficial one.

Nonconfernece games against the likes of Niagara and North Dakota remain before Penn State jumps head first into Big Ten action.

In conference play, Dzhaniyev will experience how much quicker and crisper the game is played, and his offensive results will again depend on his willingness to adapt.

He’s demonstrated the ability to do so against college competition. What’s needed is for Dzhaniyev has to dig deep before a slate that features top programs such as Michigan and Minnesota.

Thankfully for Dzhaniyev, he’s passed the quizzes of nonconference action; his only remaining assignment is to keep his offensive pace when Big Ten play soon rolls around.

