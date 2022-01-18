Junior forward Connor MacEachern left a sizable hole in Penn State’s roster last weekend in Ann Arbor.

Against a now-No. 3-ranked Michigan squad, MacEachern was out with injury and vacated a center spot on the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup. With a team littered with wingers, Guy Gadowsky turned to an unlikely selection to fill MacEachern’s skates — Danny Dzhaniyev.

“We needed someone to step in there, and he actually did a pretty good job in the faceoff circle for someone who doesn’t play that position,” Gadowsky said. “He did a pretty good job. He’s also very cerebral. He can play there with the puck, that’s for sure.”

The shortest player on the team by four inches at 5-foot-4, Dzhaniyev said he played center during his youth hockey days. For Dzhaniyev, it was “nice to get back to [his] roots” as he won 10-of-17 faceoffs against the Wolverines.

In seasons passed, some of the best faceoff winners in Penn State’s brief program history have been more physical players like Nikita Pavlychev, who came in at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds during his days donning the blue and white.

For Gadowsky, though, winning 50-50 battles like the ones that take place in the faceoff circle requires more than brute strength, as evidenced by Dzhaniyev’s recent success.

“It’s a matter of exploiting what your advantages are,” Gadowsky said. “Some players do it through strength, like Aarne [Talvitie], some players do it through quickness — maybe Danny has an advantage because he has a low center of gravity and gets under people.

“It’s up to every player to figure out what works for them.”

Dzhaniyev seconded his coach’s comments and said as a “smaller guy,” it’s easier for him to get low and build momentum from his lower body.

In addition to his unexpected success in the faceoff circle, Dzhaniyev racked up an assist in the blue and white’s 4-3 defeat last Saturday, his first point since a three-point outburst against Wisconsin on Dec. 11.

“I thought he was fantastic this weekend,” Gadowsky said. “Playing against an excellent team in a position that’s not very comfortable or at least not very familiar — he was excellent.”

Not only was Dzhaniyev able to contribute on offense, but teammates like sophomore forward Tyler Paquette were complimentary of his 200-foot game.

From Paquette’s perspective, Dzhaniyev has been quick to adapt to whatever opportunities Gadowsky throws his way.

“He's a super skilled player, and he has the ability to make big plays,” Paquette said. “I think a big piece of this game that's coming together is his two-way game. He's learning how to play away from the puck.”

Though somewhat similar in stature to undersized NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who similarly played for the USHL’s Dubuque Fighting Saints several years ago, Dhaniyev had a different idol growing up in Detroit Red Wings legend Pavel Datsyuk.

While just a freshman, the Brooklyn, New York, native is hardly short on confidence — and for good reason.

He’s far from a finished product, just like the other members of the Nittany Lions’ program, but the continued development of his all-around game is making him stand out more and more among his peers.

“I can find my teammates pretty well in certain situations,” Dzhaniyev said. “I think I’m a pretty good playmaker and I’m starting to get better in the defensive zone, but that’s still got a lot of work to do.”

The freshman transition is hardly easy on any player and Dzhaniyev’s has been no exception, but perhaps for different reasons.

It’s one thing to acclimate oneself to the physicality of the college game as a wide-eyed freshman, but Dzhaniyev has done so despite physical limitations and necessitated midseason position changes.

With MacEachern’s status for this weekend’s games against Wisconsin still in doubt, Dzhaniyev may continue to see time in a spot he grew up playing.

Based on his recent play and the brief resume he’s built up in less than a calendar year at University Park, it seems Dzhaniyev has won over teammates and coaches alike.

“He’s just kind of been able to adapt to whatever opportunities coach has given him,” Paquette said. “We needed someone to step into MacEachern’s role — I think he did a great job of that.”

