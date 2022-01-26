Junior forward Connor MacEachern woke up last Friday morning not knowing whether he’d be able to go.

Arguably his team’s most integral player, MacEachern was banged up in the second game of the Notre Dame series and was unavailable against Michigan.

Throughout last week, MacEachern worked closely with athletic trainer Patrick Sarni, who sought to nurse the Nittany Lions’ second-leading goal scorer and points man back to health.

Then on Friday, MacEachern recieved word he was clear to go, much to the pleasure of teammates like sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

“I was fired up,” Dowd Jr. said. “I love having him on the left side of the power play. He’s so smart, he finds lanes. He’s so prepped with the puck, which just draws attention to him. He’s either ripping it, or it’s coming back to me and I’m ripping it. I was pumped up when he was able to go.”

However, Penn State’s medical staff permitting him to play didn’t mean MacEachern was free of restrictions. Despite skating with the team on Thursday and on his own on Friday, MacEachern’s ice time was monitored early in the blue and white’s Friday night victory over Wisconsin.

During the first half of the game, at Sarni’s recommendation, MacEachern skipped every other shift, something he had never done before, which allowed for freshman forward Ben Schoen to fill his vacated center spot.

Fellow freshman forward Dylan Lugris then slid in for Schoen at right wing on the team’s fourth line.

“I wasn’t really used to something like that, but at the same time, we had a lot of guys step up,” MacEachern said. “We can trust everyone in our locker room to do whatever they need to do and play their role.”

Guy Gadowsky closely followed Sarni’s precautions, especially considering his concerns about how much MacEachern would be able to contribute after missing two games.

“I didn’t know how effective he would be,” Gadowsky said. “I give Patrick [Sarni] a lot of credit. We weren’t sure how much he was going to be able to go… we felt confident in his body, we weren’t sure he was confident.”

Despite being limited in practice during the week and nearly two weeks removed from his last meaningful game reps, the player whose teammates affectionately refer to as “Kecks” chipped in an assist during Friday night’s win and scored his 12th goal Saturday evening.

“I think he got better and better,” Gadowsky said. “By the end of the weekend, I thought he was Kecks, he was back. At the start, he was a little tentative, understandably, but give him credit and give Patrick [Sarni] credit.

“We got a great player back for a very important weekend.”

With the pair of point-producing performances, MacEachern upped his streak of consecutive games with a point to six, breaking his previous season-high of five games from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.

That level of consistency is unmatched within the program and rarely rivaled across the country.

Gadowsky credited MacEachern’s consistency, whether it be on the stat sheet, to his commitment to the weight room and his ability to manage the game for himself.

“He’s an extremely consistent player at a very, very high level,” Gadowsky said. “It’s easy to be consistently average, but he’s consistent at a very, very high level. I think the leadership of that is really important for our team.”

Sophomore forward and linemate Christian Sarlo said MacEachern always plays a physical brand of hockey and is a hard guy to go up against. For Sarlo, a right winger, having MacEachern at center once again lifted his spirits, as well as those of everyone else on the team.

“It was really important,” Sarlo said of having MacEachern back. “Obviously, he’s a good player, he’s up for the Hobey [Baker Memorial Award] this year. He’s a big part of our power play, just a big overall piece of the team.”

Perhaps no player was more grateful to have MacEachern on the squad’s special teams units than Dowd Jr.

The Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, native assisted MacEachern on a power-play goal in the third period of the Nittany Lions’ 7-2 romp over Wisconsin.

For Dowd Jr., so long as MacEachern is on the ice and his injury appears a thing of the past, the Nittany Lions’ second-best assist man doesn’t have to think particularly hard about whether to dish the puck off to MacEachern.

“I believe he knows he’s a goal scorer, and he’s very good at it. He just wants to score, he wants to shoot the puck,” Dowd Jr. said. “He wants the puck on his stick, and I will give him the puck on his stick when he does stuff like that. He has an NHL release.”

