Junior forward Connor MacEachern embraces every opportunity to toss around his 5-foot-10 frame when he dons the blue and white for Penn State.

Despite weighing in at just 185 pounds, the Penn State center is both an extremely physical and talented player.

Both aspects of his game were on full display in the Nittany Lions’ 6-4 win against then-No. 6 North Dakota, as MacEachern had a pair of goals against the Fighting Hawks, much to the approval of Guy Gadowsky.

“Boy, did he play well,” Gadowsky said. “Territorially, he played really, really well. When guys have excellent, high-quality hockey games, they get rewarded, and that’s exactly what you’ve seen from him.”

MacEachern’s two goals against North Dakota upped his season total to four, which is good for second on the team behind junior forward Kevin Wall. He’s already eclipsed his career-high of goals in a season, which was three as a freshman.

Though he’s long been productive on the offensive end of the ice, as evidenced by his combined 22 points in the last two campaigns, MacEachern has recently figured out how to find twine.

“He’s got a great release,” Gadowsky said of MacEachern. “Every year, when the coaching staff evaluates what’s going to happen next year, it was ‘man, this guy is going to take off. One of these days he’s going to take off offensively.’”

MacEachern’s abilities as a marksman did not materialize overnight, though. The Brooklin, Ontario, native has worked on his shooting ever since he was a little kid, constantly peppering the family’s garage door.

MacEachern attributed his recent offensive prowess to becoming “more confident” around the net. However, MacEachern also pointed to a shared mindset between himself and linemates Christian Sarlo and Ben Schoen.

“I like to bring a little tenacity to my game and to throw the body around a bit and get to the corner,” MacEachern said. “We all like to do that and we all like playing down low, so it’s been a lot of fun playing with those guys.”

Now a seasoned member of the program in his third year with the Nittany Lions, MacEachern has drawn the praise of veteran players like fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips.

Third on the team in scoring himself with six points on an even three goals and three assists, Phillips said different guys look up to MacEachern for both offensive and defensive reasons.

“He’s been awesome, taking care of business on both ends of the ice,” Phillips said. “[MacEachern] just works so hard, he’s really a guy that we rely on for so many different things throughout the game. He’s an incredible guy to be around, a joy to play with.”

Phillips may have produced some positive offensive returns in the early stages of the 2021-22 campaign, but Penn State’s side of center ice is the Edina, Minnesota, native’s forte.

By all indications, MacEachern has impressed Phillips with his success rate on 50-50 plays.

“He’s just so heavy on pucks,” Phillips said. “I think it’s pretty rare that he goes in for a one-on-one puck battle and he’s not the one coming out with it. He’s been great and his work ethic, it’s really just contagious.”

The additionally “very funny” MacEachern elevates the program according to Phillips, in part because of his increased role on the team as a junior.

MacEachern takes pride in his defense and relishes in the chance to play a 200-foot game, but an enhanced leadership role has simultaneously developed as his goal-scoring abilities have sprung to life.

“He’s very vocal, always has a bunch of energy,” Phillips said. “It’s just contagious. You know what you’re getting from him every time he shows up to the rink. Just an absolute joy to be around and definitely someone that we all look up to.”

Yet, MacEachern attests he hasn’t made any serious adjustments to his game from his sophomore to junior campaign.

Instead, he’s put his head down and gotten to work in areas that he knows he can always improve, like faceoffs, shooting pucks well and getting them out of the defensive zone.

MacEachern’s profile as an all-around talent may be in jeopardy should he continue to score at this rate.

Regardless, his reputation as a hard-working guy who turns defense into offense remains at the core of what MacEachern stands for.

“He doesn’t have to score a goal to be an extremely valuable player,” Gadowsky said. “But it’s nice when guys work so hard for the team that they get rewarded, and when you have a release like his, you should get rewarded a lot.”

