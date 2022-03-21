A longtime Penn State defenseman has already made plans for his post-collegiate playing career.

Clayton Phillips, who just concluded his fifth season and third with the Nittany Lions, has signed with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to an amateur tryout agreement.

The Penguins have signed defenseman Clayton Phillips to an ATO: https://t.co/UWOOIMBvvp pic.twitter.com/QohHhNj8a6 — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) March 21, 2022

In the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Phillips was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins with the 93rd overall pick.

Phillips played his first two collegiate seasons at Minnesota before transferring to Penn State, where he logged 10 goals and 18 assists in 79 games.

Now, Phillips has the opportunity to latch on with the Steel City hockey team’s AHL affiliate.

