After a pair of seasons in Happy Valley, Penn State senior Clayton Phillips will return for a third by utilizing the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Phillips’ decision comes the same day that teammate Adam Pilewicz announced he would also use his added year of eligibility Friday.

Since transferring from Minnesota, where he played two years for the Golden Gophers, Phillips has scored five goals and chipped in 11 assists in 47 games.

“Penn State has been such an incredible place to play. This program has everything I could ask for and more,” Phillips said in a statement. “I truly could not be more excited to be coming back to Hockey Valley for another season next fall.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State men's hockey's Adam Pilewicz announces return for next season After four years at Penn State, senior Adam Pilewicz announced he will return to Happy Valle…