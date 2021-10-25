Family ties gave Penn State sophomore Christian Berger somewhat of a headstart when he arrived on campus last fall.

The youngest of five boys, Berger’s older brother, Chase, was a two-year captain for the Nittany Lions and is the program’s all-time leader in games played.

Aside from telling Christian which classes to take, he also laid out the blueprint for success in University Park.

“Chase always took really good care of his body,” Christian said. “My biggest thing [I’ve learned] from Chase is the importance of sleep. If I’m not on top of my sleep, then it’s going to bite me when I need it. My brother told me coming in [that] sleep is as big as nutrition and hydration.”

But like many freshmen, Christian initially struggled to make much of an impact for the blue and white. In 22 games last season, the St. Louis native had a sole point on an assist against Michigan State in mid-January.

Now, he has at least a point in each of the last three contests, all of which were Penn State victories. Per Guy Gadowsky, this year’s version of Christian is “a lot different” from last winter’s.

“He’s a guy who’s very , very intelligent, so you know he’d get it,” Gadowsky said. “You could see him coming along slowly [last year], and he’s certainly picked up where he left off. He is much more comfortable with the pace of the game today than he was last November.”

Gadowsky brought up how when any type of information is disseminated to Christian, he easily absorbs it. He concurred with Gadowsky, noting how he has a “really good understanding” of the systems the coaching staff wants the Nittany Lions to play in.

While all 22 of Christian’s shots last season failed to beat the opponent’s goalie, such has hardly been the case this year. Christian’s already netted two goals, which he chalked up to some “puck luck.”

However, leading goal scorer Kevin Wall attributed the improvement in Christian’s statistics to notable growth in his game.

“He’s got great skill, and I think he’s using more of his skill this year,” Wall said. “Last year, he was kind of, as everyone does as a freshman, getting a feel for this league. I think he’s taken on a bigger role this year as not only a leader on this team, but a threat on the back end offensively.”

Christian is one of a number of Penn State defenseman who have chipped in on offense; Clayton Phillips has three points and Paul DeNaples has a trio of assists. Still, the defensemen’s greatest contributions have been in their own end.

While senior goalie Oskar Autio said the Nittany Lions have been taking too many penalties, the blue and white has been supremely successful on the penalty kill. For snipers like Wall, having Berger and the rest of the defensemen at their best on the backline can change the offensive players’ mentalities.

“You can start to make some riskier plays in the zone knowing you got guys like Berger back there,” Wall said. “We got a lot of confidence in each other to make the right plays and the smart decisions. Ultimately, that’s helping us win games.”

Despite Berger’s early-season success, there are still areas of his play he thinks he can improve upon. He wants to be a reliable player who separates opposing players from pucks and stops breakouts.

Autio, who’s been stellar in net with a 1.50 goals against average through four starts, credits players like Berger for their consistency behind the blue line.

“I think [Berger’s] one of those guys where when he has success like he has in the past few weekends, everyone’s super happy for him,” Autio said. “He does things the right way. I’m super confident with him.”

As somebody who was a freshman when Chase was a senior and captain, Autio has noticed some similarities between him and the younger Berger.

Autio envisions a scenario where one day down the line, Christian assumes a captain role for the blue and white.

For the time being, though, Christian will continue to turn his attention to the basics that will help drive the Nittany Lions to victory every time he skates on the ice.

“I just try to focus on gaps, getting pucks to the net and taking care of my own end first and foremost,” Christian said. “Then, everything else should hopefully fall into place.”

