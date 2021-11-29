Penn State men’s hockey’s bounceback led by Jimmy Dowd Jr.'s strong form

Over what is traditionally Thanksgiving break for Penn State students, Guy Gadowsky’s squad spent the holiday bouncing back in a big way.

The blue and white put up 14 goals in three road wins, including a sweep of St. Thomas where it outscored the Tommies 9-2 across two matchups.

This influx of offensive production couldn’t have come at a better time for the Nittany Lions, who had failed to score more than two goals in each of its previous four outings before its first game against Minnesota.

One player who played a big role for Penn State on both ends was sophomore defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Dowd Jr. was especially important for the blue and white in its split with then-No. 7 Minnesota.

The sophomore put up two assists and his first goal of the season against the Gophers, a statline good enough to earn him Big Ten Third Star of the Week on Nov. 23.

When asked if this was an accomplishment the team took time to acknowledge in the locker room, Gadowsky first responded with a simple “mhm.”

Gadowsky went on to clarify that he and his staff did so “in a team way,” suggesting that they took time to acknowledge Dowd Jr. for his accomplishment in a uniting way, rather than focusing on the individual award.

The defenseman recorded just one assist in two games against St. Thomas, but it was enough to give him sole possession for the point lead amongst Penn State defenders.

This was a category that the then-freshman led his position group in last season, too, racking up 10 points in twenty games for the blue and white.

Despite this, it is clear the sophomore has seen an uptick in production as of late, recording four points in his last four games, after scoring just two in the team’s first six outings.

Gadowsky said he thinks Dowd Jr.’s slow start came as a result of his hopes building up after his superb freshman year.

“Jimmy had a really good year last year, and I think had really high expectations,” Gadowsky said. “Early in the year, I think he let those expectations get ahead of him.”

Penn State’s coach gave credit to Dowd Jr. for getting back on track as of late, though, and contributing in a big way.

“In the last three weeks or so, he's been getting back to just playing really good, solid hockey,” Gadowsky said. “When he does that, he's such a smart player, in that good things usually happen, and I think that's what you're seeing right now.”

Senior forward Ben Copeland is the only Nittany Lion to have racked up more assists for Penn State this year, gathering 10 to Dowd Jr.’s eight.

The 5-foot-9 defenseman already has just less one point than his haul from last year, doing so in five less games.

To go along with improvement on offense, there has been a major bump on the defensive end from year one to two for the sophomore.

Dowd Jr. recorded just 12 total blocks for Penn State last season, a total he has already surpassed. His 19 blocks ranks third on the team, only trailing fellow defensemen sophomore Christian Berger and senior Paul DeNaples.

Freshman forward Ryan Kirwan praised Dowd Jr.’s play on both ends of the ice.

“He’s been really awesome,” Kirwan said. “He's a super offensive defenseman, who has great talent, but he's also the same on the defensive side of the box. He's been doing amazing — just getting pucks out of the zone, also skating pucks and then he just gets lots of pucks to the net.”

