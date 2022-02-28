Penn State’s Ben Copeland is perfectly aware of how costly his mistake was.

The Colorado College transfer has been a staple in the Nittany Lions’ lineup for the majority of the season and a productive one at that. Copeland is second on the team in assists and third in points, but against Minnesota on Feb. 18, he dished off to the wrong squad.

Deep in the blue and white’s defensive end in a 1-1 game, Copeland turned the puck over onto the tape of Golden Gopher Colin Schmidt, who found a wide-open Jack Perbix right in front of the crease to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead it didn’t look back from.

Consequently, Copeland was benched by Guy Gadowsky for Game 2 against the Golden Gophers, which resulted in another Penn State loss.

“Obviously, [I] made a bad play there and it cost us,” Copeland said. “I completely understand why, and you just can't make those mistakes in that type of game.”

Gadowsky said “part” of Copeland’s benching was due to the turnover, and the latter said the two had a long talk after the first Minnesota game. Now, the coach and player are on “good terms” again, which was good timing prior to the Michigan State series.

Penn State ended its five-game losing streak last Friday with a 5-3 victory on the road against the Spartans. Unlike the first Minnesota game where Copeland was a detriment to Penn State, he was a key cog in the winning effort, chipping in an assist and an empty-net goal that put the game out of reach.

His return to the starting lineup was much to the pleasure of teammates like Jimmy Dowd Jr.

“It was awesome. He's a guy who just does the right things,” Dowd Jr. said. “I think he's the fastest skater on our team when he moves his legs. His speed’s incredible, he could just blow by guys.”

Though Copeland is a veteran player who saw the ice for three seasons with Colorado College, Gadowsky was hopeful the time off would be “really valuable” for one of his team’s best offensive threats.

“I think it was good for him to watch a game, I do,” Gadowsky said. “As a transfer, you have more systems ingrained in you than anybody else. Every week, he’s getting more and more comfortable with what we do.”

Copeland’s sitting was not just an educational experience for the Edina, Minnesota, native. It was also Gadowsky upholding team rules that apply to every member of Penn State’s roster.

Connor MacEachern, who is second on the team in points with 25, is appreciative of the approach Gadowsky has taken with his roster when it comes to disciplining.

“Everyone’s got to be held accountable and treated properly. We’re a whole team, we’re a brotherhood,” MacEachern said. “You got to know if you screw up or whatever, it’s on you and you have to be accountable for yourself and you’re responsible for all your actions.”

Copeland sided with MacEachern, noting how he made a mistake that “shouldn’t have happened” and needed to be held accountable.

But Copeland said he’s moved on from the error, and his play over the weekend was certainly proof of that.

“That’s exactly what I think Gads was looking for,” MacEachern said of Copeland's improved play. “We were all really excited to see it. He had a great game, and we were really happy to see him back.”

But with the Big Ten Tournament’s start around the corner and Penn State set to play at Ohio State on March 4, the time for setting an example is coming to a close.

Copeland’s gaff against Minnesota is in the rearview mirror, which bodes well for a Nittany Lion squad looking to get hot at the right time.

As the blue and white looks to avoid back-breaking turnovers like Copeland’s the rest of the way, players like MacEachern are looking to buckle in during a conference tournament that could yield an NCAA Tournament berth should Penn State play to its fullest potential.

“We realize that, and we’re at the point in the season where everything’s on the line,” MacEachern said. “We’re playing for our season here.”

