A 10-12 season is typically never viewed as a success, but for Guy Gadowsky, Penn State’s 2020-21 campaign was just that.

A little over a month removed from the Nittany Lions’ season-ending loss to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, the blue and white’s coach addressed the media Wednesday afternoon and touched on the difficult and unfamiliar season his squad endured.

Not only did Penn State get off to an 0-5 start, but it did not play a game between Jan. 29 and March 5 due to coronavirus concerns within either the blue and white’s program or its opposition.

To come up two games short of a .500 mark while finishing fifth in the conference after being pegged to finish last in the Big Ten Coaches’ Poll, Gadowsky could hardly contain his excitement and pride in the 2020-21 version of the Nittany Lions.

“If you look at it from a league perspective, I think it’s a huge success because think about what had to go into giving our student-athletes an opportunity to compete,” Gadowsky said. “I think that’s a huge success and the fact that we pulled off postseason play.”

While Gadowsky had the utmost respect for his players and their ability to compete despite adverse circumstances, he did not share such feelings toward his own performance during the 2020-21 campaign.

The program’s leader believes he could have been much more “innovative” when figuring out what it would take to achieve success despite coronavirus protocols.

“I think the guys did a good job of handling things, and I’m disappointed in how I handled things,” Gadowsky said. “I don’t think that I had the team prepared to compete at the start on the ice nearly as well as you have to at this level.

“I could have done a lot better.”

Gadowsky’s harsh self-criticism didn’t come without having perspective for how fortunate he was to be coaching in the first place.

Both Alaska-Fairbanks and Princeton, the two schools Gadowsky coached at prior to arriving at Penn State, did not field teams this year.

The man at the helm of the blue and white’s program said he “can’t forget” the Nanooks or Tigers competed during the 2020-21 campaign.

So even while Gadowsky was far from pleased with the timing of the Nittany Lions’ shutdown, as well as a coaching effort that he thought could have been better, he was grateful Penn State even competed.

“We ran into COVID issues at a very, very bad time as well,” Gadowsky said. “If you take a step back and look at it from the big picture, the fact that we were able to compete and give the student-athletes a chance to develop, compete and do something is a big success.”

While Gadowsky clearly articulated that just having the chance to play should be deemed a success in itself, he did recognize what was a bit of a missed opportunity for the Nittany Lions. After a dreadful start to the season, the blue and white won nine of its next 13 games.

After a 3-2 overtime loss to Notre Dame at the end of January, Penn State didn’t get a chance to play its next eight games, with the first two games of February being canceled due to coronavirus concerns within Michigan’s athletics department and the next six being a result of problems within the Nittany Lions’ squad.

The blue and white returned with a pair of defeats at the hands of Notre Dame before flipping the script against the Fighting Irish in a 6-3 win in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

But after the Badgers beat the Nittany Lions in overtime in mid-March, effectively ending the already-shortened season for Penn State, only one question hung on Gadowsky’s mind with regards to the blue and white’s hot start that was sandwiched by a winless start and coronavirus pause: What if?

“I think we had a horrible start to the season, but when we finally caught up, boy we were playing well,” Gadowsky said. “Unfortunately, we ran into COVID issues and it sort of really knocked us back again, so I don’t know if we can call it a success. I think [the season’s] more of a what if?”