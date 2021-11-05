With a week of preparation following an upset win in the Music City’s Hall of Fame Game, Penn State has a new challenger approaching in the upcoming weekend.

The freshly ranked No. 16 Nittany Lions are heading into their first week of conference play against rival Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.

Unlike the blue and white, the Buckeyes have already gotten their conference schedule underway.

As part of an overall 4-2 record, Ohio State has already split a series with Michigan State, most recently defeating the Spartans 5-1 in Columbus.

Despite earning a conference victory in the team’s most recent contest, the Buckeyes early efforts have been slightly underwhelming in the advent of the 2021-22 season.

While Ohio State did defeat UConn in a series sweep, it took a terrible season-opening loss to Bentley 2-1, a team the Buckeyes were more than capable of defeating considering they would do just that the next day in a 7-1 rolling of the Falcons.

Though Penn State hasn’t played a Big Ten opponent since last year, the 6-1 Nittany Lions are yet to be shaken by a foe thus far.

Don’t expect Guy Gadowsky to come into this game underestimating his opponent; under coach Steve Rohlik’s leadership, the Buckeyes have given a world of trouble to Penn State in the past.

“Coach [Rohlik] has always been able to get his teams to compete very hard,” Gadowsky said. “Some of our toughest games at Pegula Ice Arena have been against Ohio State.”

The Buckeyes have had the Nittany Lions’ number since Rohlik took over, leading the series between the two squads 17-13 since 2012.

To make matters worse for the blue and white, this edition of Ohio State and Penn State won’t be hosted in Hockey Valley.

However, Penn State is beginning to look like a team that’s different from its past — especially last year’s mediocre 2020-21 season.

Success starts with volume for Gadowsky’s squad — the more shots it takes than its opponent, the more likely Penn State walks away with victory.

The Nittany Lions have outshot Ohio State on the season 265-212, albeit in one more game, though Penn State’s schedule has much more to brag about than that of the Buckeyes.

The Halloween weekend victory against North Dakota proved the lethality of the blue and white’s attack and transition game — not every team in college hockey can score six goals on a top-10 team in the country.

Leading in scoring for the Ohio State offense is junior forward Tate Singleton, who has racked up five total points off three goals and two assists.

As for Penn State, six players have tallied a total of five points or higher on the season, with junior forward Kevin Wall leading the group with eight points on six goals and two assists.

However, it isn’t just the offense that has put Penn State in position to win games.

The blue and white’s backline hasn’t been perfect this year, but it has been complementary to Penn State’s fast-paced approach.

A balance of youth and experience have given the Nittany Lion defensive unit an upgrade on last year’s numbers.

At the forefront of the defensive unit are fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips and senior defenseman Paul DeNaples.

While each has performed at a high level defensively, one of them has accrued success on the offensive stat sheet as well.

The individual goals have never mattered for Gadowsky and company, but Phillips could have much more than an already impressive six points on the season if it weren’t for an injury in the season opener against LIU.

Regardless, Phillips is back in full stride.

“Any time you come back from an injury, you might be a little timid at first trying to get over that mental barrier,” Phillips said. “But I’m feeling great with my body right now.”

If anyone has impressed on this defensive unit, it has been sophomore defenseman Christian Berger, who has also put up a handy six points of his own.

Though Berger has been an offensive threat in his second year at Penn State, the way he puts his body on the line by the net could be his most impressive trait.

Berger leads the team with 15 blocks, seven more than Ohio State’s leader, senior defenseman Ryan O’Connell, who boasts only eight on the season.

“He’s playing the role he needs to play,” DeNaples said. “[Berger is] not doing anything crazy, and hasn't changed his game at all.”

No matter how many statistics and categories Penn State leads in, this Ohio State program has given the blue and white its fair share of struggles.

The Nittany Lions will need to carry the momentum from their most recent victory into this matchup if they want to start strong in conference play.

“The Big Ten is a little different,” Gadowsky said. “Because we had success [with North Dakota], it's very nice. It should give the team confidence but it doesn't necessarily guarantee anything.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE