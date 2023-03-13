Penn State remained comfortably slotted in at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll.

The Nittany Lions were eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament two weekends ago by Ohio State in an opening round best-of-three series.

Now, they await the selection process for the NCAA Tournament, as Penn State needs an at-large bid to crack the field of 16.

If the blue and white is granted another chance at postseason success, this action will begin on March 24 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Selections will be announced Sunday, March 19.

