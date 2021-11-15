Penn State men’s hockey relying on pair of goalies amid Big Ten losing streak

As the old football adage goes, if you have two quarterbacks, you have none.

The same line of thinking is typically applied to goalies in hockey, though less frequently at the college level considering teams often play back-to-back games or a number of contests in a short amount of time.

Such is the case for Penn State’s upcoming road trip, where the Nittany Lions will be forced to play four games over a six-day stretch in Minnesota.

It’s likely Guy Gadowsky will lean on both Oskar Autio and Liam Souliere, not only in the blue and white’s upcoming trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but also in general moving forward.

While Souliere was buried on the bench during his freshman season after a slow start to his Penn State career, he rebounded in four starts this year, winning two of them.

“He’s played well and he’s won, so that helps,” Gadowsky said about Souliere getting more time recently. “I can’t promise what’s going to happen going forward, but he’s played well and he’s won.”

Similarly, Autio has been better in what may be his final year donning the blue and white.

Through seven games, he’s got a 2.58 goals against average and produced a shutout against Niagara.

For Autio, he believes his solid beginning to the 2021-22 campaign is due in part to a less hectic start.

“It definitely was a little bit easier of a preseason, easier to start games,” Autio said. “I don’t think there’s one thing; It’s just been more being more solid, more consistent.”

In his last three starts in net, though, Autio has given up 12 goals, including five against Michigan.

Those performances have opened the door for Souliere, who has given up 11 goals in his past two starts.

Based on his pair of netminders’ recent showings, Gadowsky is looking for a bit more from his players between the pipes.

“This is a competitive business,” Gadowsky said. “There’s internal competition, which we think is healthy. If you do look around at other goaltenders in the league and the numbers that they have — we’re striving for that.”

Senior transfer and forward Ben Copeland is a newcomer to the program, but he’s quickly picked up on what more the Nittany Lions can do on defense to help either Souliere or Autio.

In Penn State’s series against Michigan last weekend, Copeland said it was “way too easy” for the Wolverines to hold onto the puck.

Not to mention, he and his teammates need to be more physical when they possess the puck.

“We turn a puck over and it ends up in the back of our net,” Copeland said. “I think it’s a little too easy to get to our front of the net sometimes, and that’s got to change.”

Regardless of who is in net for Penn State, Copeland trusts they’ll be able to do the job, and he noted how every day, Souliere and Autio push one another to get better.

Autio seconded this thought and spoke highly of his fellow netminder and their relationship.

“He’s a great guy, he works really hard and obviously, a great goalie,” Autio said. “We push each other a lot. We like to kind of spin a few things off of each other and talk goalie stuff because there’s not a lot of other guys that kind of understand that part.

“He’s helped me a lot, and hopefully, I help him a lot too.”

Autio said he’s been part of teams before that utilize a dual-goalie system and that it’s a byproduct of playing for good teams, but for the Espoo, Finland, native, it’s essential to keep the right mindset in these types of situations.

From Gadowsky’s observations, both goaltenders are more than capable of handling internal competition.

He doesn’t view pinning any of Penn State’s losses solely on them is fair either, considering the defense needs to clean up some of its “inexperienced mistakes” with the puck and eliminate self-inflicted turnovers.

If the defense does its job and can eliminate the “grade-A” opportunities that present scoring chances best served on a silver platter, the tandem of Autio and Souliere will be able to produce better statistics.

First, though, the goalies will continue to duke it out and look to bring out the best in one another as they continue to find their bearings in Big Ten play.

“It’s one of those things where you almost have to separate what happens on the ice and off the ice to an extent,” Autio said. “Off the ice, we’re great friends, we can talk about anything, but once we get on the ice, it’s an ‘I hope I’m the best goalie out there’ kind of thing.

“I think that’s a pretty healthy mindset, and as long as you have that, I think it pushes everyone forward.”

