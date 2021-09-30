Celebration after Winning

Penn State will make its way to the big screen several times this season.

The Nittany Lions announced on Thursday that the seven of the team’s games are scheduled to air live on TV.

Three of the games will take place on the Big Ten Network, including on back-to-back nights against Minnesota on Feb. 18 and 19.

Each Big Ten Network game will also be available to stream on the FOX Sports App.

The other four games will be on the Bally Sports Networks, including a pair of consecutive night games against Wisconsin on Dec. 10 and 11.

All games on Bally Sports, and any non-televised games, will also be available to stream with a subscription to BTN+.

