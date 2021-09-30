Penn State will make its way to the big screen several times this season.

The Nittany Lions announced on Thursday that the seven of the team’s games are scheduled to air live on TV.

🚨 TV SCHEDULE ALERT 🚨Here's how to watch us all season long! 📺Games broadcast on B1G Network are available for streaming on the FOX Sports App while games on Bally Sports Networks and all remaining non-televised games are available with a B1G+ subscription!#HockeyValley pic.twitter.com/NyTF3NcEpS — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) September 30, 2021

Three of the games will take place on the Big Ten Network, including on back-to-back nights against Minnesota on Feb. 18 and 19.

Each Big Ten Network game will also be available to stream on the FOX Sports App.

The other four games will be on the Bally Sports Networks, including a pair of consecutive night games against Wisconsin on Dec. 10 and 11.

All games on Bally Sports, and any non-televised games, will also be available to stream with a subscription to BTN+.

