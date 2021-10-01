In addition to ringing in a new season, Penn State will tussle with a new opponent.

The Nittany Lions will kick off the 2021-22 campaign on Sunday at 3 p.m. against Long Island, a school that fielded a men’s hockey team for the first time last year and has never played against the blue and white.

The Sharks scored a 3-2 overtime victory against Holy Cross in their program-opener in 2020, but they only notched two more wins the rest of the way.

LIU, who lost its last five contests and was shut out in two of them, ended up going 3-10 during the 2020-21 season.

Unlike Penn State, which lost two of its top-five point getters from last year, the Sharks return their top goal scorer and leading assist man from last year in sophomore forward Nolan Welsh and senior defenseman Max Balinson, respectively.

However, neither individual was particularly prolific on the offensive end of the ice.

Welsh tied for the team lead in goals with just three and also found himself at the top of the assist chart with Balinson — each of them dishing out the puck to teammates with four assists.

While the Sharks struggled to reach twine with their attempts on goal last year, considering they were only able to do so 23 times in 13 games, Long Island’s defense was marked by a rotating cast of struggling netminders.

Three different goalies saw time in net for the Sharks last season, with since-departed graduate student Garrett Metcalf leading the way.

While he saved 90% of the shots he faced, Metcalf allowed more than four goals per game.

Now, he’ll hand over the reins to a trio of upperclassmen in Brandon Perrone, Vincent Purpura and Kris Carlson.

Purpura is in his second year with the program after playing in six games last season while starting in three of them.

He appears to be the frontrunner to start in goal for the Sharks, given his experience relative to both Perrone and Carlson.

Simultaneously, Penn State will enter its season-opening six-game homestand looking to improve upon a solid finish to the 2020-21 season.

Despite having eight games canceled because of complications amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Nittany Lions surprised Notre Dame in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with a 6-3 victory, before falling to Wisconsin 4-3 in overtime in the next round.

Though the blue and white won’t bring back a pair of key veteran forwards in Alex Limoges and Tim Doherty, junior marksman Kevin Wall is on the scene once more.

He’ll look to build off a sophomore season in which he finished tied for second on the team in goals scored with eight and sole possession of second place for assists, thanks to his 11 in 22 games.

He’s not the only key returner for Penn State’s offense, though, considering both Connor MacEachern and Connor McMenamin are back. The pair of Connors, who are each juniors, combined for 26 points in their sophomore campaigns.

Starting Sunday, sophomore forward Christian Sarlo has the chance to pick up where he left off with his hot streak that capped off the 2020-21 campaign.

The sophomore out of Lynnbrook, New York, had four points in his last three games, including a pair of goals against Notre Dame.

With solid offensive performances to start off his second year in the program, Sarlo could up his point streak to as much as five come Monday night.

Perhaps most importantly, senior goalie Oskar Autio will likely man the crease for Penn State again.

Though his 3.13 goals against average from last season didn’t top the Big Ten’s leaderboard, Autio provided stability after he had split time with Liam Souliere in the early stages of the 2020-21 campaign.

In year four with the Nittany Lions, Autio has the opportunity to deliver what could be a defining closing act.

To do so, he’ll need to jump out of the gate with a bang, and he’ll have the perfect setting to do so in a Sunday-Monday series against a team that struggled to score in its inaugural season.

