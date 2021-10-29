Penn State opened its season nearly four weeks ago, and in that time, the Nittany Lions have claimed a 5-1 start in series against Long Island, Canisius and Niagara.

However, Guy Gadowsky’s squad has played its entire schedule thus far on the comfort of its home ice at Pegula Ice Arena.

That changes this weekend.

For the first time in the 2021-22 season, Penn State will go on the road and face its toughest challenge yet, albeit at a neutral site.

A matchup at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, against No. 6 North Dakota on Saturday for the 2021 US Hockey Hall of Fame Game will attract significant attention to the two programs.

This will be the first time in history that the two programs will face off. While it is certain that a win would be a huge boost for the currently unranked Penn State in the polls, the implications of this game could go much farther than the top 25.

For now, the Nittany Lions are just focused on the opportunity to play in such a special matchup.

“I think it’s a really good experience opportunity for our student athletes,” Gadowsky said. “It’s an added bonus that you’re playing a storied program and an excellent team.”

Coming off a year that set the Nittany Lions back in a number of ways, to win against North Dakota only a season later would be a step in the right direction for proving the blue and white to be one of college hockey’s best.

Coach Brad Berry, who is in his seventh year coaching his alma mater, leads the Fighting Hawks and boasts a 138-63-24 all-time record with three NCAA Tournament appearances and one national championship in six years.

While North Dakota has been, and will likely continue to be, dominant, there have been moments of vulnerability displayed by the Fighting Hawks.

The green and black goes into the weekend with a 4-2 record. North Dakota trounced Niagara, who the Nittany Lions dominated on their home ice, as well as splitting series with Bemidji State and No. 7 Quinnipiac — most recently defeating the Bobcats 3-1.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Despite the losses, the Fighting Hawks have started off relatively strong nonetheless.

Helping propel the squad to its four victories is junior forward Ashton Calder and sophomore defenseman Jake Sanderson, who each have seven points on the season.

Calder currently leads the squad in goals, putting the puck in the net four times, while Sanderson is second on the team in both assists (four) and goals (three).

With that said, North Dakota is only shooting about 25 shots a game — not even close to Penn State’s 40. However, the Fighting Hawks have been much more efficient, scoring only two less goals than the Nittany Lions, despite taking 91 less shots.

Still, this Penn State team believes in its own process, going as far to say nothing will change in terms of preparation for the No. 6 team in the country.

“At the end of the day, it’s another game,” senior goalie Oskar Autio said. “Right now, we are focused on doing one thing — getting the win.”

Unlike the blue and white, who saw starts from Autio and sophomore goalie Liam Souliere in the team’s first six games, North Dakota’s goalie rotation hasn’t fluctuated at all.

In net for North Dakota, senior netminder Zach Driscoll has started all six of the team’s games.

In that time, he’s allowed 14 goals and garnered 137 saves, good for a .907 save percentage.

Autio, when compared to Driscoll, has outperformed the Fighting Hawks’ goalie on a game-by-game basis, only allowing 1.50 goals per game, sporting a .938 save percentage in the four contests he has started in.

Win or lose, if the Nittany Lions can remain competitive with this historically great program on the road, they can hang with just about anyone in the NCAA.

So far, college hockey has beared witness to a different Penn State team this season, the biggest question is whether the players can continue to be themselves in a monumental game for the program.

“I like being nervous, it shows you care,” sophomore defenseman Christian Berger said. “I probably will have some nerves, but I'm just trying to enjoy it and play hard. If we all do that, I’m sure it’ll be fine.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE