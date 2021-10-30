Penn State shocked the hockey world Saturday night with its upset win over No. 6 North Dakota.

The blue and white moved to 6-1 on the season after beating the Fighting Hawks 6-4 in the U.S Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

The Nittany Lions got off to a hot start thanks to two early tallies from junior forward Tyler Gratton and fifth-year senior defenseman Clayton Phillips.

Freshman forward Danny Dzhaniyev brought the puck up the ice from the defensive zone before finding a wide open Gratton, who fired the goal-front shot into the net to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The score was the junior’s second of the year, while Dzhaniyev picked up his team-high-tying fourth assist.

Penn State took a 2-0 lead on a one-timer from Phillips, who circled behind the net before firing the puck into the back of the goal.

North Dakota cut its deficit in half with a power play goal of its own, with just under two minutes left in the first period.

Each team added two goals in the second period, with Penn State grabbing two unassisted tallies.

Phillips and Connor MacEachern both scored their third goals of the blue and white’s young campaign.

The Fighting Hawks’ goals came off the sticks of junior defenseman Ethan Frisch and freshman forward Jake Schmaltz.

MacEachern added a fifth goal for Penn State, putting the dagger into North Dakota with just over four minutes left in the third.

The green and white scored a fourth goal late in the third after pulling its goalie but it proved to be too little, too late.

The blue and white scored a sixth goal on an empty netter by senior forward Ben Copeland.

Here are three takeaways from the blue and white’s win over the No. 6 team in the country.

Phillips has big night

One Penn Stater made his mark on the stat sheet Saturday night.

Phillips scored twice for Penn State, gathering his second and third goals of the season in just two periods.

The fifth-year has already equaled his season high in goals from last year, doing so in 15 less games.

The alternate captain looks poised to break his personal record in points too, as he’s already stacked up five through five games. His season high in points is nine, a number he put up in 2019-20.

Plentiful power plays

Five of the seven goals in Saturday’s Hall of Fame Game came on the power play.

The two teams went a combined 6-11 on the power play, as only Gratton’s goal and Phillips’ second were not on the man-advantage.

North Dakota came into the game with the 13th-best power play unit in Division I hockey, scoring on five of the 20 opportunities it had before playing Penn State.

On the flip side, the blue and white came in with the fifth-best penalty killing unit in the country, having allowed only one goal all season on the power play.

Penn State’s prominence on the kill seemed to all but disappear, however, as North Dakota scored three goals on the power play.

Autio does enough

Penn State’s goaltender made enough plays to get his team the win.

While it wasn’t senior Oskar Autio’s best performance, he was able to stop 28 of the 32 shots he faced.

The senior moved to 4-1 on the year in-net for Penn State and is coming off his first shutout of the year.

Autio came into Saturday having his best season to date, despite only having played in four games. The goaltender posted a .938 save percentage and a 1.5 goals against average through his four starts.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE